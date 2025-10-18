Will Felicity Huffman Return to ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’?

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Felicity Huffman as Dr. Jill Gideon and Joe Mantegna as David Rossi — 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 8 'North Star'
Michael Yarish / Paramount+

“I got to kiss Joe Mantegna.” When TV Insider brings up her arc on Criminal Minds: Evolution while talking to Felicity Huffman about Doc, on which she is now a series regular, that’s her immediate reaction.

“That’s pretty much all I said for like two weeks. They were like, ‘Hi, what are you up to?’ And I was like, ‘I get to kiss Joey Mantegna,'” she laughs.

Huffman recurred in the 17th season of the Paramount+ drama; it aired for 15 on CBS before the sequel debuted on the streaming service. (It’s now heading into Season 19.) She played Dr. Jill Gideon, ex-wife of Mandy Patinkin‘s Jason. She also had major history — and a bit of a present — with Mantegna’s David Rossi. They reconnected when the BAU had to turn to her upon learning their UnSubs that season had a connection to the team’s early days, back when those three were involved. Rossi and Gideon had credit on the paper the Gold Star program used to find its candidates, while, back then, Jill had to stay in the shadows.

Though Jill did blame Rossi for Gideon’s death, she apologized and explained that she’d been mad that he left while her husband wouldn’t — because she knew the job would kill him. Jill then kissed Rossi as a distraction to get him to leave so she could bait one of the UnSubs into taking her so she could talk to him. Huffman was last seen in the penultimate episode of Season 17. Could we see her again?

Aisha Tyler Says Tara's 'Thriving' in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 19
Related

Aisha Tyler Says Tara's 'Thriving' in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 19

“I don’t know. I actually wrote, and I was like, ‘Can I come back on?’ And they said, ‘Well, let’s see what’s going on.’ We’ll see,” she tells TV Insider. “But that’s a lovely show. And what great people. Gosh, I’ve had such great luck that show and this show [Doc], it’s a very small boat, so you want to make sure you fill it with lovely people.”

Do you want to see Felicity Huffman return as Jill Gideon to Criminal Minds: Evolution? Let us know in the comments section below.

Criminal Minds: Evolution, Season 19, TBA, Paramount+

Criminal Minds: Evolution key art
Joe Mantegna

Joe Mantegna

A.J. Cook

A.J. Cook

Kirsten Vangsness

Kirsten Vangsness

Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler

Adam Rodriguez

Adam Rodriguez

Paget Brewster

Paget Brewster

Full Cast & Crew

Paramount+

Series

2005–

TV14

Crime drama

Mystery

Thriller

Drama

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Criminal Minds: Evolution ›

Criminal Minds: Evolution

Felicity Huffman




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
2025 Daytime Emmys
1
Daytime Emmys 2025: The Complete Winners List
Scott Clifton, Michelle Stafford, Lynn Herring and Hank Northrup at the 2025 Daytime Emmys
2
Daytime Emmys Red Carpet 2025: See All the Best Photos
Juliana Aidén Martinez as Eva Ramos and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 8 Episode 3
3
‘FBI’ Photos: Meet Scola’s New Partner
THE RAINMAKER -- Episode 110 -- Pictured: (l-r) Karen Bryson as Dot Black, Lana Parrilla as Jocelyn
4
Will ‘The Rainmaker’ Return for Season 2? Cast & Creator Explain…
Adam Campbell as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard and Austin Stowell as Leroy Jethro Gibbs — 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 3
5
‘NCIS: Origins’ Team Teases Easter Eggs in David McCallum Tribute