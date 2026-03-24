Criminal Minds is showing no signs it’s ever going to slow down. Not only was the thriller a consistent hit for CBS for its first 15 seasons, but the continuation, Criminal Minds: Evolution is now going to be returning for its fifth season.

Yes, Paramount+ renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for Season 20 on Tuesday, March 24. The news for this milestone season came the same day that the streamer shared news about its upcoming 19th season (a premiere date, first-look clip, and guest stars).

Read on for everything we know so far about Criminal Minds Season 20, from a premiere date to the cast and more.

When was Criminal Minds: Evolution renewed for Season 20?

Since returning for its Paramount+ iteration, Criminal Minds has consistently received renewals on the early side. Season 17 was picked in the middle of Season 16 airing. Season 18 was picked up the day before Season 17 premiere. The series was renewed for Season 19 two months before Season 18 premiered. And now, Season 20’s pickup came on March 24, two months before Season 19’s premiere (May 28).

When will Criminal Minds Season 20 premiere?

So far, we just know that it will premiere in 2027. It’s possible it could be a May or June 2027 premiere, based on the past few seasons — after Season 16 premiered in November 2022, Season 17 debuted in June 2024, then Season 18 in May 2025, and now Season 19 in May 2026.

Who’s in the Criminal Minds: Evolution cast?

The Criminal Minds Season 19 cast consists of Joe Mantegna (David Rossi), Paget Brewster (Emily Prentiss), A.J. Cook (JJ Jareau), Adam Rodriguez (Luke Alvez), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope Garcia), Aisha Tyler (Dr. Tara Lewis), Zach Gilford (Elias Voit), and RJ Hatanaka (Tyler Green). We’ll have to wait to see if all return for Season 20. For example, Gilford may be up in the air considering at the end of Season 18, Voit was locked up again. Will his story continue into another season?

What is Criminal Minds: Evolution about?

The drama “follows the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, a team of profilers tasked with analyzing and capturing the country’s most dangerous criminals, before they strike again.”