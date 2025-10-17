Ahead of the next round of planned nationwide “No Kings” protests this weekend, the cohosts of The View reacted to what several high-profile Republicans had to say about the largely left-leaning gatherings.

Joy Behar started the conversation by framing the protests as speaking out against “Trump sending troops to American cities, bullying media institutions, and cracking down on comedians.” The panel then reviewed footage of prominent Republicans in power, including Trey Bessent, Steve Scalise, and Mike Johnson, framing the rallies as “unhinged” and a “hate-America rally.”

“What is he so scared of?” Behar pondered of Speaker Johnson’s statement on the matter. “He’s so scared.”

Sara Haines offered an answer to that probably rhetorical question, saying, “He clearly doesn’t recognize that the people who the streets to protest are protesting because they love the country and know it could be great.” She also called Johnson “rich” for suggesting “Hamas supporters and Antifa types” would be among the rallygoers, saying, “Yesterday, we spoke about the leak of the Young Republicans’ [racist texts]. That wasn’t a, ‘Maybe people think these things.’ That was a dozen Young Republican leaders from different states across the country who showed us exactly who they are in writing.”

Ana Navarro, who herself attended the last “No Kings” protest over the summer, then chimed in to say that her experience at that Miami gathering was “inspiring.”

“I saw all sorts of freedom-loving Americans of all ages, all nationalities, all creeds. It was just the most uplifting thing at a time when so many of us feel down because we see threats against democracy. I think Mike Johnson has it completely wrong. This is not about hating America. It’s about loving America,” she said. “Not loving America is not doing anything while good people are rounded up in the streets of America and children are zip-tied, while journalists are silenced at the Pentagon, while we are bailing out Argentina to the tune of $20 billion while American farmers are filing for bankruptcy.”

Sunny Hostin had her say next, saying, “If Mike Johnson were a true leader, which I don’t believe he is… he would be listening to the people. Because this government is for us, by us, it’s of the people… And why I think there are going to be 2,500 events in every single state… is because people are opposing authoritarianism. People are exercising their First Amendment rights to peaceably assemble and free speech.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin called the right’s speeches unwise, saying, “I don’t really understand, if you don’t want to draw attention to something that’s opposing your agenda, why you would talk about it.” She then suggested that while the rallies will be widely attended, Democrats still need to make it clear they don’t just have an anti-Donald Trump agenda on display.

Navarro also had a word of warning for rally-goers, saying, “It’s very important that we remind people to remain peaceful. Peaceful protest is what matters. They want to show images of there being trouble, so do not take the bait. Remain peaceful.”

Behar, who claimed to “resent” Johnson’s characterization, then closed the segment to note, “At the January 6th insurrection — or what they called a tourist attraction — there were nooses, there were calls for the death of Mike Pence … the cops were assaulted. And they’re worried about this? Get your priorities straight.”

