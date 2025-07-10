Lawrence O’Donnell Blasts Trump Over Response to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

MSNBC anchor Lawrence O’Donnell tore into President Donald Trump on Wednesday’s (July 9) edition of The Last Word as he shared the recurring “theme” of the Trump presidency.

The longtime host focused on Trump’s response to reporters’ questions about his administration’s order to pause sending munitions to Ukraine last week amid the country’s ongoing war with Russia. When originally asked the question by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins about who ordered the pause on Tuesday (July 8), the President responded, “I don’t know. Why don’t you tell me?”

Trump was similarly evasive when the New York Times‘ White House reporter Shawn McCreesh brought the question up again on Wednesday, asking the President if he’s since been able to figure out who ordered the pause.

“Well, I haven’t thought about it,” Trump replied.

McCreesh followed up, wondering “what it says that such a big decision could be made” without Trump knowing.

“I would know,” Trump retorted. “If a decision was made, I will know… I’d be the first to know. In fact, most likely, I’d give the order.”

“If you don’t think that that string of English words made any sense, then you are correct. It did not make any sense,” O’Donnell said of Trump’s response to the question. However, the MSNBC host did say there was a “shred of truth” in one thing Trump said, pointing to the line, “I haven’t thought about it.”

“That is the truth of everything Donald Trump does and doesn’t do as president: ‘I haven’t thought about it,’” O’Donnell continued. “That is the theme of the Trump presidency. In your lifetime of listening to presidents being asked questions about policy situations they are actively engaged in every day, you have never once heard a president say, ‘I haven’t thought about it.’

O’Donnell said, “It takes Trumpian stupidity to say something like that,” adding, “And when you’re as stupid as Donald Trump, you have no idea how stupid your stupidity sounds. Donald Trump is trapped in his stupidity. There is no way he can fake sounding smart about anything, not even his lifetime passion and greatest expertise, golf, which he simply lies about.”

You can watch the full segment in the video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.