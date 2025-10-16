Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman shared a heartfelt message on social media on Wednesday (October 15) after his youngest son, Garry Chapman, was reinstated to the Priceville Police Department in Alabama.

“Today, God showed up,” Duane wrote on X. “After many prayers, my son Gary has officially been reinstated as an officer — cleared of any wrongdoing in the tragic pursuit that claimed the life of a young man. From the beginning, Gary acted with honor, courage, and integrity while doing his job to protect and serve.”

Garry was placed on administrative leave and later fired following a high-speed chase that occurred on September 6. Garry had attempted to stop a suspect believed to be committing traffic violations and possibly DUI, leading to a chase down the I-65 into neighboring Hartselle.

The chase was reported to have reached speeds of 100 mph before the suspect allegedly crashed into a vehicle carrying four teenagers. All four teenagers suffered injuries, with 17-year-old Tristan Hollis later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

In his post, Duane added, “The real tragedy came from a suspect who chose to flee — and whose reckless actions caused a heartbreaking loss that will never be forgotten.”

Garry’s termination was reversed in a unanimous decision by Priceville City Council on Wednesday, hours after his lawyer filed a $10 million wrongful termination suit, according to WHNT.

“While we are grateful to see justice done and Gary’s name cleared, our hearts remain heavy for the family who lost their son. As a father, I can understand that pain all too well, and our prayers will continue to be with them,” Duane continued.

He concluded, “Today reminds us that truth always comes to light, that God never leaves His children, and that faith will carry you through even the darkest storms. We love you, Gary. Welcome home, son.”

According to AL.com, the reality star spoke at the city council hearing, saying, “Garry is my youngest son of 13 children, and he always wanted to be a police officer. We understand what tragedy is also. But I would like to also commend this committee for giving my son a second chance.”

He added, “I’m known as a second chance guy and I appreciate every time and if any of you want me to, you know, stick up for you the next session, you want to be voted in, I will be here for you.”