Dog the Bounty Hunter Speaks Out After Teen Grandson Dies in Accidental Shooting

The 13-year-old step-grandson of Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman died in an accidental shooting on Saturday night (July 19) in Naples, Florida.

Duane and his wife Francie Chapman told TMZ on Sunday (July 20), “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

According to the outlet, Gregory Zecca, the son of Francie, shot Anthony in “a freak accident at their apartment” in Naples on Saturday night. Law enforcement responded to a call about a shooting around 8 pm ET. Police officers referred to the situation as an “isolated incident,” and no arrests have been made as of the time of writing. The investigation is ongoing.

The 72-year-old Duane married Francie in 2021, shortly after the passing of both their respective former spouses. Duane was previously married to Beth Chapman for 13 years, until she died of throat cancer in June 2019. Beth starred alongside Duane on the hit A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter and its spinoff, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, on CMT.

Duane is a father to 13 children, including Christopher, whom he shares with Debbie White, Duane Lee II and Leeland with ex-wife Fonda Sue Darnell, Wesley, James Robert and the late Zebadiah with ex-wife Anne Tegnell, Tucker, Lyssa and the late Barbara with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain, and Bonnie, Cecily, and Garry with Beth. In 2023, he revealed he’d recently discovered he fathered another son named Jon.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in September 2020, Francie opened up about her relationship with Duane and how shared grief brought them closer together.

“We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up. We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling,” she explained. “We were able to walk alongside each other through the pain and heartbreak and it brought us together in this amazing way.”