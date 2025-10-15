‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Loses $86,000 After Rival’s $1 Million Gaffe

Wheel of Fortune fans are confused as to why a contestant stared blankly at the puzzle board after obtaining the million-dollar wedge. It caused the contestant to lose the puzzle and have the next contestant solve it.

Jason Warren, from Dallas, Texas, played against Chaad Robinson, from Chicago, Illinois, and Davlyn Edgett, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday, October 14. Warren is an avid gamer who has collected over 100 board games and has a spreadsheet with the rules linked to it.

Robinson, a man whose mom was on the game show years ago, solved both toss-ups, putting $3,000 in his bank. Warren took the lead during the first puzzle when he obtained the wild card and solved “Too Much Spam In My Inbox,” giving him $8,000. He also solved the second puzzle after Edgett, a woman who has hosted nine exchange students from six different countries, solved most of it, but then landed on “Bankrupt.”

Warren’s luck ran out on the third puzzle when he landed on “Bankrupt” and had to give up his Wild Card. Edgett landed on the One Million Dollar wedge and guessed “G.” There were three on the board, so she got to pick the wedge up.

After Edgett picked it up, host Ryan Seacrest asked, “What are you going to do?” The game show contestant continued to hold up the wedge and not say anything. A few seconds later, the buzzer went off and Seacrest said, “She’s out of time, ok.”

The turn moved to Warren, and he solved “Dancing All Night Long.” He won a trip to Kissimmee, Florida, and a total of $21,470.

Fans wondered what happened, and Warren explained what went down on Reddit after a fan asked, “Did she just go blank?”

“Ryan should have said ‘spin or solve.’ I don’t think she knew what she was supposed to do,” another replied.

“We said the same, screaming at the TV, being like, ‘Please say something!!!!'” A fan replied.

“So what happened with the lady who got the million-dollar wedge and buzzed out? Did she space out and forget she was playing?” a Reddit user asked.

Some said Seacrest “interrupted the flow,” but Warren set them straight. “He didn’t. She had more than the normal time to spin or solve, accounting for the delay of her holding the wedge,” he wrote. “She didn’t respond in the moment, and I had my eye on the letter board, where the timer is, trying to solve it myself. When she timed out, I knew the answer and went for the solve. It was a surreal moment for sure.”

Warren solved all three triple toss-ups, putting $10,000 in his bank, with a total of $31,470. Robinson solved the final puzzle — “Totally Slaying It!” — for $4,500. He ended with $7,500. Wheel of Fortune gave Edgett $1,000 since he had no money. Warren was the big winner with $31,470.

He advanced to the Bonus Round, where he picked “Phrase.” Warren brought three family members with him to cheer him on.

Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” and he chose “C,H,P, and I” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “_ _ _N_ _N_ _ _ _LISH.”

As the clock counted down, he said, “Something and Foolish,” “Dumb and Foolish,” among other guessed. Warren couldn’t get “Young and Foolish.” He lost out on taking home an additional $55,000, which would have given him $86,000.

