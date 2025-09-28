Sean Penn Makes Bold Political Declaration After Charlie Kirk’s Death

Sean Penn made a bold political declaration after Charlie Kirk‘s death following his fatal shooting.

On September 10, Kirk, 31 — a conservative activist and the founder of Turning Point USA — was shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. Celebrities, politicians, and regular folks alike have weighed in on the killing, the politics surrounding his death, including free speech, and more. Jimmy Kimmel Live! was even suspended for six days after host Jimmy Kimmel‘s remarks about President Donald Trump‘s reaction to Kirk’s murder.

During a recent sit-down with The New York Times, Penn, 65, declared that “we need” people like Kirk’s despite the Mystic River actor disagreeing with “almost everything” he stood for.

“We need that debate,” Penn told the publication. “We’ve gotta fight it out and find a compromise. [Acts of political violence] do come into fashion, and the way we kill the fashion of it is people of conscience on both sides recognizing that if somebody really believes something, that’s your friend.”

Additionally, Penn called for the nation to recognize viewpoints that differ from their own as “valid opinions.”

“I’m talking about if somebody believes that a human being starts at conception, if you can’t understand that concept, you’re just stupid,” he explained. “And if you’re not willing to tolerate the concept as a concept that’s held as deeply as I may have a belief that, I don’t know, let the woman decide. All of these are valid opinions.”

