We’re in the middle of the spooky season, which is the perfect time for more Ghost Adventures! The Discovery Channel series returns October 15 with new episodes and an exclusive early debut on Discovery+ before its formal premiere on October 29.

Our favorite band of paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin, Billy Tolley and Jay Wasley are back to unearth menacing ghostly activity in what is being described as their most chilling lockdowns yet. They’ll once again set up shop in places many wouldn’t dare step foot in due to past interactions or history with malicious spirits and unexplained supernatural phenomena.

Kicking things off, the crew ventures to Casper, Wyoming, a noted supernatural hotspot. They’ll investigate reports of UFO sightings, alien abductions and eerie hauntings shrouding the area’s ominous mountain and abandoned military base. The more the guys venture up the mountaintop and through the compound’s deserted buildings, the more mysterious findings come to light. Exploring otherworldly sightings and a history of witches on the land, their investigation leads to a haunted forest where rituals may have opened a portal to another dimension.

Discovery Channel has given TV Insider a sneak peek of what’s to come. In our exclusive first look video, Bagans and the crew visit the Wyoming cabin (now a museum) that was once home to author and artist Neal Forsling and her husband and two daughters. Forsling wrote of witches, elves, and warlocks, and a number of people claim to have seen her ghost haunting the property since her death in 1977.

As the Ghost Adventures crew scope the area a dark shape can be see briefly moving within the doorway. The captured footage reveals a quick potential blink-and-you’ll miss it figure. “I swear it looked like something black moved,” said Bagans. They head inside to investigate. Before going through the door, they try to get a response if anyone was in the cabin. Bagans brought up the fact that Forsling was buried nearby. What do they find once inside? We’ll have to tune in to find out.

If that weren’t enough to grip you, there is more to come. Also, teased for upcoming episodes include our fearless explorers looking into: sinister forces overtaking a shuttered hospital, strange manifestations haunting a beloved San Diego amusement park, deeply disturbing activity invading an abandoned medical complex, and more.

Ghost Adventures premiere, October 29, 11/10c, Discovery Channel

The episode will be available early via Discovery Channel+ on October 15