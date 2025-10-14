‘Murder in a Small Town’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

Murder in a Small Town is back in full swing, returning fans to Gibsons for some more fascinating whodunnit cases for the good police chief Karl Alberg (Rossif Sutherland) to solve as he navigates his own growing relationship with Cassandra Lee (Kristin Kreuk).

The cozy mystery drama is now in its second season, and as Karl’s jurisdiction expands, Cassandra faces new challenges as the newly elected town council member, particularly when it comes to the mayor, Christy Holman (Marcia Gay Harden).

So what’s next for the Fox procedural? And when will the next episode air?

Well, on Tuesday, October 14, the next episode, “One Last Song,” will hit Fox at 8/7c. The episode’s logline tells us, “A famous singer and her team go on a coastal trip to write music, but things take a fatal turn. When conflicts arise among the housemates, a stalker, and ex-music partner, Karl and the unit must identify the real killer from a slew of suspects before they can escape by ferry.”

Fans can expect the episode to shed new light on Phyllis (Fiona Vroom), as creator Ian Weir told TV Insider, “An element that [the singer] was trying to get away from follows her to Gibsons. That’s also the storyline in which Cassandra’s good friend Phyllis [is part of]. We’re going to find out more and more about Phyllis this season…. Among other things, Phyllis has a property that she’s renovated and is renting out as an Airbnb, and yeah, that’s where the pop star enters and her entourage winds up staying. So, Phyllis becomes quite more involved than Phyllis ever wanted to be. Something very traumatic happens.”

Following that, the show will return on Tuesday, October 21 for “Strangers Among Us,” which features guest star Tyler Posey. The logline for that episode reads, “A troubled high schooler discovers a wounded body in the woods, leading investigators to look for the attempted murderer. While trying to find the culprit and the missing weapon, Karl and the team uncover evidence in an unsolved case involving the victim’s daughter from years ago. As the detective force connects details between the two crimes, Cassandra dives deeper into her own investigation related to the mysterious deaths around Gibsons.”

Murder in a Small Town, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox