Ahead of her return to The Bold and the Beautiful, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood has shared a life update with her fans, revealing the first photos of her fifth son, who was born back in July.

The soap star, who went on maternity leave this summer, took to her Instagram page on Monday (October 13) to share a carousel of photos and videos of family life. “A little slice of paradise,” she captioned the post, which begins with a group of ducklings swimming in the kitchen sink.

Other photos show Wood’s home birth, with her sitting in the bathtub. The third snap sees Wood kissing her husband, Creative Artists Agency talent agent Elan Ruspoli, while cradling her newborn child. Other pics show her carrying her new baby and enjoying family time with her other four boys.

“Welcomed a beautiful, healthy baby boy at home 🕊✨,” Wood shared in a follow-up comment. “This season has been all about being still, soaking in every precious moment, and embracing the quiet magic of new beginnings. Social media took a little back seat, but I’m so happy to be back and say hello again 🤍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J A C Q U E L I N E W O O D (@jacquelinemwood_1)

Wood and Ruspoli now share five sons: Rise Harlen (born March 2019), Lenix (born February 21, 2021), Brando Elion (born May 2022), Valor James (born August 27, 2023), and their most recent, born in July.

The Bold and the Beautiful producer Casey Kasprzyk commented on Wood’s post, writing, “The life you and Elan have created is so beautiful ❤️.”

“Beauty & love all around ❤️,” added The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell.

Bold and the Beautiful alum Katrina Bowden wrote, “Congratulations 🩵 this is a gorgeous life, so happy for you! Plus these ducks are just 😍😍.”

While Wood has been soaking in family life over the summer, she is ready to step back into the shoes of heiress Steffy Forrester Finnegan on The Bold and the Beautiful. The multi-time Daytime Emmy winner returned to the set in September and has been filming new episodes.

Wood’s return to the long-running soap is rapidly approaching, as a recent episode saw Taylor (Rebecca Budig) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) confirming that Steffy was heading home.