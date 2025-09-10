Find the Forresters For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Bold and the Beautiful Newsletter:

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood is ready to step back into the shoes of heiress Steffy Forrester Finnegan as the actress returns to The Bold and the Beautiful after going on maternity leave earlier this year.

As revealed by supervising producer Casey Kaspryzk on X on Tuesday (September 9), Wood is now back on set and filming new episodes. “Excited to have Jacqueline MacInnes Wood back on set and taping her first scenes at our new studio!” Kaspryzk wrote alongside a photo of the Steffy and John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) family.

Wood has portrayed Steffy on and off since 2008 and will be returning to the soap amid a scandal for the Forrester and Spencer families. As reported by Parade, Luna Nozawa (Lisa Yamada) is set to instigate a plan involving Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) that will significantly impact the lives of Steffy and Finn and others.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement over Wood’s return, with one commenter writing, “She looks great. & it’s so good to see the Sinn Family all together again!”

“Yay! Can’t wait for her to be back on my screen!” said another.

“Now THIS is what we like to see!! Love Sinn and their babies!! More of them!” another added.

Another wrote, “I’m so happy!!!! #boldandbeautiful tears of joy!!!!”

“Omg!! Yes, finally can’t wait to have back JMW back on our screens,” said one user.

“I knew it Jaqueline is coming back after taking a care baby. Congratulations to Jaqueline and her family real life,” added another.

“Always great to have the wonderful JMW back on B&B with Tanner and those adorable kids,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Yay!! Finally!! 🩷🩷🩷 And Jacqueline is so beautiful!! And so gorgeous!! 🥰🥰🥰🩷🩷🩷.”

Wood has received four Daytime Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Steffy. In addition to her work on The Bold and the Beautiful, Wood is also known for playing Olivia Castle in Final Destination 5 and Samantha Lear in the Hulu original series South Beach.

She is married to Creative Artists Agency talent agent, Elan Ruspoli, with whom she shares five children: Rise Harlen (born March 2019), Lenix (born February 21, 2021), Brando Elion (born May 2022), Valor James (born August 27, 2023), and their most recent, born in July.

Wood’s return on-screen is expected to air later this fall.