FX is gearing up for another Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters team-up as the longtime American Horror Story collaborators expand their shared library with The Beauty.

While in attendance at the panel for New York Comic Con, TV Insider listened in as Murphy moderated a conversation about the forthcoming series featuring stars, including Peters, Rebecca Hall, Anthony Ramos, Jeremy Pope, and Ashton Kutcher.

The Beauty‘s premise has been kept fairly under wraps, but sneak peek clips and reveals from Murphy teased that there’s more than meets the eye, inspired by the comic books of the same name by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley, about a sexually transmitted virus that makes those affected more beautiful, but with deadly consequences.

As they teased the series, which is expected to arrive in the third week of January 2026, with an exact date to be revealed, Murphy offered some insight into the role Peters will play, along with his costars. But those familiar with Murphy and Peters’ collaborations know he hasn’t always played the good guy, or hero archetype…

“They don’t cast me in the good guy much,” Peters joked about how his looks have influenced his roles over the years.

“Evan and I have worked together since literally god was a boy, and one of the things he does is these wonderful characters for me, and I think he’s so satisfied because he’s like, you know, wants to be dark and brooding, and then halfway through he’s like, I f**king hate this. I wanna do a rom-com. I wanna be light. I wanna get the girl,” Murphy noted, recalling occasions where Peters may not have always loved the characters he was playing.

That’s about to change in The Beauty, according to Murphy, who added, “So when I was working on this with my co-creator Matthew Hodgson, I want Evan to play this part because he gets to be Steve McQueen and get the girl and the win. So I think that this will be an exciting show for people to see because you will not be villainous in any way at all.”

In other words, prepare to swoon over Peters onscreen in the upcoming thriller, which is set in a world where people can take a drug that allows them to become the most perfect and beautiful version of themself, with a fatal risk. “It’s a challenge in its own right,” Peters noted of changing up his usual role with Murphy, “But yeah, it was fun.”

Stay tuned for more details on The Beauty as the show’s premiere approaches in the new year, and let us know if you plan to tune into the show in the comments section.

The Beauty, Series Premiere, January 2026, FX