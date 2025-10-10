Alien: Earth is fresh off its Season 1 run at FX, and while we await a Season 2 order, we caught up with the cast and creatives at New York Comic Con to discuss their hopes for the show’s future as well as discuss their biggest WTF moments.

Sydney Chandler, Babou Ceesay, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and executive producer David W. Zucker dropped by the TV Insider Studio to reflect on the show’s impact on the Alien universe. As viewers will recall, the show’s finale episode concluded on quite a cliffhanger with hybrid Wendy (Chandler) and the Lost Boys ruling over Prodigy’s Neverland as they lord over prisoners, among whom include Morrow (Ceesay) and Boy Kavalier (Blenkin).

By Wendy’s side is her mostly human brother, Hermit (Lawther), and the terrifying Xenomorph with which she has a strange connection. But what would the stars want to see next for their characters? “One wish for my character if there was a second season?” Ceesay muses, adding, “Yes, I want my character out of prison.”

Most notably, Ceesay shares, “I wanna punch Boy K once.” As fans saw in the season, Morrow’s mission was to deliver specimens, a.k.a. alien species, to his bosses at Weyland-Yutani, one of the corporations ruling over the world, but when Boy Kavalier, who heads Prodigy Corporation, snatched the species, he embarked on a treacherous retrieval mission that went sideways more than once.

“I think one punch would do it,” Blenkin responds with a sarcastic bluntness in his tone. Ceesay’s wish for Morrow seems to be the consensus, as well as Chandler and Lawther seconding the idea of their characters punching Boy Kavalier, who caused them troubles throughout the season.

When we ask them about their biggest WTF moment of the season, the stars and Zucker couldn’t get over the fact that film star Sigourney Weaver is such a fan that she moderated a Q&A panel they had recently participated in. “We just did a Q&A hosted by Sigourney Weaver, which was quite what the f**k,” Lawther comments.

“It was incredibly surreal,” Chandler says after the group shares a laugh. Should the show return for Season 2, could there be room for a Sigourney Weaver role? The team decides she should play all the parts. Only time will tell if the series will return, but see their full responses in the hilarious video above, and stay tuned for more on the Alien: Earth team from New York Comic Con.

FX’s Alien: Earth, Season 1, Streaming now, Hulu