‘Alien: Earth’ Stars Share Season 2 Wishes & React to Sigourney Weaver’s Love for FX Series (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

Alien: Earth

 More

Alien: Earth is fresh off its Season 1 run at FX, and while we await a Season 2 order, we caught up with the cast and creatives at New York Comic Con to discuss their hopes for the show’s future as well as discuss their biggest WTF moments.

Sydney Chandler, Babou Ceesay, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, and executive producer David W. Zucker dropped by the TV Insider Studio to reflect on the show’s impact on the Alien universe. As viewers will recall, the show’s finale episode concluded on quite a cliffhanger with hybrid Wendy (Chandler) and the Lost Boys ruling over Prodigy’s Neverland as they lord over prisoners, among whom include Morrow (Ceesay) and Boy Kavalier (Blenkin).

By Wendy’s side is her mostly human brother, Hermit (Lawther), and the terrifying Xenomorph with which she has a strange connection. But what would the stars want to see next for their characters? “One wish for my character if there was a second season?” Ceesay muses, adding, “Yes, I want my character out of prison.”

David W. Zucker, Samuel Blenkin, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, and Babou Ceesay from 'Alien: Earth' in the TV Insider Studio at NYCC 2025

Most notably, Ceesay shares, “I wanna punch Boy K once.” As fans saw in the season, Morrow’s mission was to deliver specimens, a.k.a. alien species, to his bosses at Weyland-Yutani, one of the corporations ruling over the world, but when Boy Kavalier, who heads Prodigy Corporation, snatched the species, he embarked on a treacherous retrieval mission that went sideways more than once.

“I think one punch would do it,” Blenkin responds with a sarcastic bluntness in his tone. Ceesay’s wish for Morrow seems to be the consensus, as well as Chandler and Lawther seconding the idea of their characters punching Boy Kavalier, who caused them troubles throughout the season.

Decoding 'Cross' Season 2 Through the Cast's Karaoke Choices
Related

Decoding 'Cross' Season 2 Through the Cast's Karaoke Choices

When we ask them about their biggest WTF moment of the season, the stars and Zucker couldn’t get over the fact that film star Sigourney Weaver is such a fan that she moderated a Q&A panel they had recently participated in. “We just did a Q&A hosted by Sigourney Weaver, which was quite what the f**k,” Lawther comments.

“It was incredibly surreal,” Chandler says after the group shares a laugh. Should the show return for Season 2, could there be room for a Sigourney Weaver role? The team decides she should play all the parts. Only time will tell if the series will return, but see their full responses in the hilarious video above, and stay tuned for more on the Alien: Earth team from New York Comic Con.

FX’s Alien: Earth, Season 1, Streaming now, Hulu

Alien: Earth - FX

Alien: Earth where to stream

Alien: Earth

Alex Lawther

Babou Ceesay

Samuel Blenkin

Sigourney Weaver

Sydney Chandler




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Only the Strong Survive” - After the catastrophic hospital explosion, Grey Sloan’s staff scrambles to save not only their patients’ lives but also their own. Confronted with impossible surgical decisions and emotional turmoil, they fight to preserve life amid devastation. THURSDAY, OCT. 9 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) NATALIE MORALES
1
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Boss Explains That Major Death & the ‘Drastic Impact’ Ahead
Mariska Hargitay as Capt. Olivia Benson, Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 3
2
How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Just Wrote Out Velasco
David and Katherine Del Rio and Leah Lewis
3
David Del Rio’s Wife Katherine Hits Out at Leah Lewis Amid Sexual Assault Allegations
Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Rosie O'Donnell
4
‘The View’ Feud Explodes: Tearful Elisabeth Hasselbeck Begs Rosie O’Donnell to ‘Stop Lying’
5
Oliver Stark Breaks Down Buck’s Jealousy in ‘9-1-1’ Season 9 Premiere