Is ‘The Beauty’ Returning for Season 2?

The Beauty is the latest Ryan Murphy collaboration with FX, and it has all the trappings of a Murphyverse favorite: gore, humor, A-list actors galore, and a very unique concept at the center of it all.

The series takes us to a futuristic world in which the title drug transforms its user into the most genetically perfected version of themselves, inside and out, healing all of their ailments and, well, making them beautiful at the same time. As with any brand-new pharmaceutical, there are a lot of questions still looming about its efficacy and, more importantly, safety, but the greed and determination of its profiteering Corporation CEO won’t let that slow it down.

The final episodes of The Beauty‘s first season air next Wednesday, March 4, at 9/8c on FX. But is there more still to come from his strange new TV world? Here’s what we know so far.

Is The Beauty renewed for Season 2?

Not yet. However, it is not billed as a limited series, so if the ratings support it, the network may choose to continue the show beyond Season 1. The series, which was cocreated by Murphy and Matthew Hodgson, has received critical praise for its highly original and twisty first 11-episode run.

Who will star in The Beauty Season 2?

A cast for The Beauty Season 2 has not yet been announced. The first season stars Ashton Kutcher as Byron Forst, the leader of the drug company that created the Beauty; Isabella Rosselini as Franny, his wife; Jessica Alexander as FBI Special Agent Jordan Bennett; Evan Peters as FBI Special Agent Cooper Madsen; Anthony Ramos as The Assassin; Jeremy Pope as Jeremy; Rob Yang as Ray, the Beauty’s creator; and Ari Graynor as Dr. Diana Starling. The first season has also seen a rotation of big-name guest stars, including Bella Hadid, John Carroll Lynch, Ben Platt, Peter Gallagher, Vincent D’Onofrio, Meghan Trainor, Billy Eichner, and more.

When will The Beauty Season 2 premiere?

There’s no word yet on when a second season of The Beauty would premiere. The first season launched in January and concludes on March 4.

The Beauty, Wednesdays, 9/8c, FX