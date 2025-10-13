Jennifer Affleck Sick Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Dedication Night: Husband Asks Fans for Prayers

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Jennifer Affleck‘s husband, Zac Affleck, is asking fans for their support ahead of this week’s Dancing With the Stars Dedication Night episode.

“Jen is dedicating this weeks dance to her Mom, her kids, and just all the mothers!💛,” Zac wrote in a Sunday, October 12, TikTok post. “Anyone who know[s] Jen knows how amazing of a Mom she is ❤️🥺This week she has been so sick she hasn’t been able to practice, and has been stuck in best most of the week🤒🥲.”

Luckily, Zac noted that Jennifer’s mom, Maria, “has been in town this week to make her homemade meals and help take care of her🫶.” He continued, “Jen would never ask but she really needs all the help and prayers she can get!🙏 If you’re a mother, or been touched by Jen’s story please leave a comment or send me a DM! I’m going to print them out and decorate Jen’s trailer this Tuesday!”

Zac went on to share then-and-now photos of Jennifer as a mother and as a kid, writing, “This is the strong confident woman her kids and you all see every day😍 But this is the little girl inside who is living her dreams and I’m so proud of her😊🥹.”

Noting that he blocked Jennifer from viewing the TikTok post, Zac concluded, “Thank you for all the love and support for Jen🤍.”

Fans flooded the post’s comments with well-wishes for Jennifer. “My Jenny😭❤️ love you guys,” wrote Jennifer’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives costar Jessi Ngatikaura. Zac liked another comment which read, “Jen you are such a beautiful mama💗 you have overcome so much and that just goes to show how strong you are! you are an inspiration to others and more importantly your family🫶🏼.”

Another user wrote, “We love you Jen! Such a beautiful person inside and out! You got this momma. We’re all rooting for you🤍🩵🩷.”

“I love jen so much!! i really hope she gets better! she has such a big heart and she deserves the best! praying for her!” read another of Zac’s liked comments. Someone else shared, “We love you Jen! You’re so strong and such an amazing mother!!”

Jennifer and Zac tied the knot in 2019 and became parents with the birth of their eldest daughter, Nora, in 2021. The couple went on to welcome their son, Luca, in 2023 and their youngest child, daughter Penelope, in July.

Jennifer and her pro partner, Jan Ravnik, are set to honor her mother with a Viennese Waltz to “Rescue” by Lauren Daigle during the show’s Tuesday, October 13 episode. Jennifer and Ravnik posed for a sweet photo with Maria when she stopped by the pair’s rehearsal over the weekend.

“Lots of love + Pure emotion = Jen’s beautiful Viennese Waltz for her mother Maria. 💓 #DedicationNight #DWTS,” the official DWTS Instagram account captioned a photo of the trio on Saturday, October 11.

