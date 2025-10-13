Just over a year after the end of Taylor Swift‘s record-breaking Eras Tour, the singer will be giving fans behind-the-scenes access into the grueling project in the new docuseries Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era.

Swift announced the anticipated news on Good Morning America on the morning of Monday, October 13. She also revealed that she’ll be dropping a new concert film called The Eras Tour | The Final Show, which was filmed during her last Eras Tour concert in Vancouver on December 8, 2024. This will include The Tortured Poets Department set, which was not part of the original Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film released in October 2023.

“It was the End of an Era and we knew it,” Swift shared on Instagram. “We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety.”

Scroll down for everything we know about The End of an Era.

When is Taylor Swift’s docuseries coming out?

The first two episodes of the six-part docuseries will be released on Friday, December 12. Two more episodes will drop on Friday, December 19, with the final two coming out on Friday, December 26.

Where is Taylor Swift’s docuseries airing?

All six parts of the docuseries, as well as The Eras Tour | The Final Show, will be airing on Disney+.

Disney+ promises exclusive access into “the development, impact, and inner-workings that created the phenomenon that was The Eras Tour. [It] gives an intimate look at Taylor’s life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon.”

Is there a trailer for the Taylor Swift docuseries?

Yes, along with the announcement, a trailer for the doc was also revealed (embedded above). The 1:30 teaser features Swift’s narration in the form of a speech she gave her crew before hitting the stage one night.

“People like to talk about phenomenons,” she says, as footage shows her preparing to walk on stage. “Almost as if it was pieces falling into place, as if it just happened.” The camera cuts to shots of Swift getting her makeup done, rehearsing for the show, and bonding with her mom, Andrea Swift.

One shot features a board of sticky notes as Swift seemingly maps out her surprise song choices, and another clip shows her kissing boyfriend Travis Kelce on the cheek. Kelce is featured again later on as he practices carrying Swift across the stage for his cameo at her London show.

“The Eras Tour wasn’t when all the pieces fell into place,” Swift continues, as clips show parts of the show, as well as her running backstage during the quick changes. “This tour was just when every single one of us had done so much work, pushing inch by inch, to where we all clicked together.”

There are shots of Swift spending time with Abrams, Sheeran, Welch, and Carpenter backstage, as well as a quick glimpse of her in the studio, where she was recording her newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl.

“We have broken every single record you can break with this tour,” Swift adds, as a shot shows her hugging her parents backstage. “The only thing left is to close the book.”

In the last scene of the trailer, Swift is back in her hotel room, still wearing her bodysuit from the Midnights era of the show. As she’s filling up her bath and taking off her makeup, she tells the cameras, “I’ll not be able to get to sleep because I can’t, like, come down. I watch tons of TV, I eat room service in bed, I sign a box of 2,000 CDs, and then I’m tired. And then I have to do the whole thing again.”

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era, First Two Episodes, Friday, December 12, Disney+

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, Friday, December 12, Disney+