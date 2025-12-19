In Taylor Swift‘s docuseries The End of an Era, she’s highlighted various members of her tour crew, including backup singer Jeslyn Gorman, who dealt with a major health issue in the middle of the Eras tour’s nearly two-year run.

“Jeslyn is one of the most talented, resilient, loving people I’ve been around,” Swift said in Episode 3 of the doc.

Scroll down to learn more about Gorman and her the difficult journey she went through during the Eras tour.

Who is Jeslyn Gorman?

Gorman first started working for Swift on the Reputation tour in 2018. She then returned in her role as a backup singer for the Eras tour, which began in March 2023. She also appeared in “The Fate of Ophelia” music video in 2025 and has sung backup for some of Swift’s other performances outside of tour.

In addition to Swift, Gorman has also sung with Jennifer Lopez, Ben Platt, Mickey Guyton, Jordin Sparks, and more. She has also dabbled in some acting, including a commercial in 2022, and is a dancer.

What happened to Jeslyn Gorman?

Gorman was diagnosed with breast cancer during the international tour. “When Jeslyn got sick, it was the first blow that the tour family experienced emotionally,” Swift shared. “It was, like, completely unfathomable to us.” The singer added that “everyone was just in shambles” when they heard the news.

Of her diagnosis, Gorman explained, “It was devastating. [I] had biopsies and [got] poked and prodded to learn really what I had to do treatment-wise, and then hopped back on stage and pretended like nothing was happening.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J E S L Y N (@jeslyngorman)

With the tour stops taking place on the weekend, Gorman was able to travel to Los Angeles during the week for her doctors’ appointments. She ultimately had to take six months off the tour to undergo chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

When Gorman finished her radiation, doctors told her she could return to the tour, but warned her that she’d have to get in shape first. Swift and the rest of the crew welcomed her back with open arms. “We just wanted her to know that no matter what, under any circumstances, if she wanted to come back, she could,” the singer explained.

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, Episodes 1 to 4, Streaming Now, Disney+

Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, Episodes 5 and 6, Tuesday, December 23, Disney+