NBC, ABC & CBS Evening News Ratings 2024-2025 TV Season Revealed

The numbers are in for the evening news ratings for the 2024-2025 TV broadcast season, and ABC World News Tonight with David Muir remains the most-watched newscast in total viewers and the Adults 25-54 demo.

According to AdWeek, citing Nielsen’s ratings, ABC World News Tonight averaged 7.594 million total viewers and 1.054 million demo viewers for the 2024-2025 season. This was down 2% in both total viewers and demo viewers compared to the 2023-2024 season.

NBC Nightly News and CBS Evening News also experienced year-over-year declines; however, it is worth noting that both newscasts underwent host transitions during the 2024-2025 season. Lester Holt stepped down from NBC Nightly News in May 2025 and was replaced by Tom Llamas, while Norah O’Donnell was replaced on CBS Evening News in January 2025 by John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois.

For the 2024-2025 season, NBC Nightly News averaged 6.020 million total viewers and 876,000 viewers in the key demo. This was down 6% in total viewers and 8% in the demo compared to the previous season.

CBS Evening News averaged 4.171 million total viewers and 588,000 demo viewers for the recently concluded season. This was down 10% in total viewers and 12% in the demo compared to the 2023-2024 season.

Despite showing the most significant declines for the season, CBS Evening News was the only newscast to show gains in the third quarter of 2025. According to AdWeek, CBS Evening News averaged 3.797 million total viewers and 523,000 demo viewers in Q3, representing a 1% increase in the key demo compared to the previous quarter.

World News Tonight finished the third quarter with 7.244 million total viewers and 970,000 demo viewers. This was flat in total viewers compared to Q2 and down 1% in the key demo.

Meanwhile, NBC Nightly News averaged 5.576 million total viewers and 787,000 demo viewers for Q3. This was down in both metrics, with a drop of 3% in total viewers and a decrease of 5% in the demo compared to the previous quarter.

