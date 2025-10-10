Sig Hansen is a staple on Deadliest Catch, and for several seasons, viewers also got to know his brother Edgar Hansen as they worked aboard the F/V Northwestern together. However, he abruptly disappeared from the program after Season 14 in 2018 and has not returned since.

Deadliest Catch is currently in the midst of its 21st season, with Sig remaining as a main player. But what happened to Edgar? Scroll down for everything we know about why he left the show and more.

What happened to Edgar Hansen?

Edgar’s exit from Deadliest Catch came after he pled guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. His guilty plea came in July 2018, following a September 2017 incident, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per The Seattle Times, Edgar submitted a handwritten statement, in which he agreed to the assault. He pled guilty to fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

“I committed this assault for the purpose of my own sexual gratification,” Hansen said. “I am very sorry for that conduct, and I have commenced treatment to ensure that nothing like this assault ever happens again.”

Hansen’s victim was identified as 16-year-old “Jane Doe,” who told her therapist in October 2017 that Hansen had sexually assaulted her the month prior. She reiterated the allegations in an interview with a police specialist.

Did Edgar Hansen go to jail?

No, Edgar did not serve any jail time as part of the plea deal he reached in the case. Instead, he received a 364-day suspended sentence, had to pay court fines and fees of $1,653, and underwent a sexual-deviancy evaluation and treatment, per The Seattle Times.

Why did Edgar Hansen leave Deadliest Catch?

While Discovery has not commented on Edgar’s legal issues, he no longer appeared on Deadliest Catch after the court case in 2018. His last episode of the show was at the end of Season 14 in 2018, which had already been filmed prior to his sentencing.

When Season 15 returned in April 2019, Edgar was no longer part of the cast. However, viewers have claimed to spot him in the background of scenes aboard the F/V Northwestern in the years since, so it’s possible he still works with his brother and the rest of the crew.

