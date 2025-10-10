Earlier this month, it was revealed that Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson had been hospitalized while battling an infection. Ever since, fans have been wondering about Uncle Si’s health and whether or not he’s going to be OK.

On the Tuesday, October 7, episode of the Duck Room Call podcast, an update was given. Scroll down for everything we know about Robertson’s hospitalization and how he’s doing now.

What happened to Si Robertson?

Robertson was hospitalized for a sinus infection, his podcast cohost Justin Martin revealed on October 1. “Before any rumors get started, yes Uncle Si is in the hospital,” he wrote on Instagram. “He’s doing very well but was having a little trouble whooping a severe sinus infection. He’s very much on the mend and will be discharged soon. It’s awesome to be surrounded by guys who practice what they preach.”

An update was given on Robertson’s health on the podcast six days later, with Martin sharing, “He’s getting well. He’s still got a bit of a hack.” He also specified, “He had a little bit of a sinus infection that got into his chest. But he’s working on it.”

Robertson’s friend Phillip revealed that he learned of the hospitalization via a phone call, during which he was told Robertson’s oxygen levels were low. “He hadn’t been feeling well for four or five days before that,” Phillip added. Martin jumped in to note, “Anytime the man tells me, ‘I ain’t sleep in five days,’ we got a problem.”

Phillip also recalled a scary moment from when he was visiting Robertson in the hospital. “I turned the light on and there was a huge puddle of blood all over Si,” he revealed. “I’m like, ‘Si?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I know, I don’t know exactly what happened here.’ He started looking around and his IV had come out.”

Was Si Robertson released from the hospital?

Yes, Robertson was discharged and actually appeared on the October 7 episode of the podcast. He said that he was feeling better, but admitted that it was going to “take a while” for him to get back to his usual self.

Martin added, “[It’ll take] a while to get your voice back and stop coughing. That’s what happens as you get older. Sinus infections, they ain’t no joke when you get to that with all the underlying conditions, too. But we just basically want to tell everyone you’re all good.”

What are Si Robertson’s health issues?

This wasn’t the first time Robertson was hospitalized in 2025. In January, he fell out of a boat on a hunting trip and was in the hospital for three days.

At the time, Martin revealed that Robertson tried to play it off like he was OK. “He’s just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character,” Martin explained. “He was real quiet, another red flag … no stories.”

By the next day, Robertson was admitting to being in “a lot of pain,” and his oxygen levels had dipped low. Doctors attributed the low oxygen levels to a “mini panic attack” and eventually sent him home with some medication.

In September 2022, Robertson had lung surgery after breathing difficulties that were a result of smoking, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and complications from COVID-19. He often still uses an oxygen machine.