Si Robertson will soon debut a brand new look after having a procedure to fix his teeth. The Duck Dynasty star shared the news on a recent episode of his Duck Call Room podcast.

During the conversation about his upcoming cosmetic surgery, Si revealed that it was his brother, the late Phil Robertson, who initially brought up the idea of him getting work done on his mouth.

“He said, ‘You got plenty of money, why don’t you get your teeth fixed?'” Si recalled. “And I said, ‘Phil, I have no reason to get my teeth fixed.’ I have no one to impress. I’ve already got my woman. We had two kids together, got eight grandsons.”

However, his mind was changed when someone “came up to [him] and said, ‘Hey, we love you, okay? We’ll fix your teeth for free.'” Si admitted that it was hard for him to “turn free down” once that offer came in.

He also noted that it’s been “20 years” since he’s had a full mouth of teeth.

Si has yet to show off his new look, but it will certainly be a departure from the person fans have gotten to know over the years thanks to Duck Dynasty, which premiered in 2012 and aired for 11 seasons before concluding in 2017. Earlier this year, the show returned as Duck Dynasty: The Revival, with a focus on Willie Robertson and Korie Robertson‘s family. Si has made multiple appearances on the new series so far.

Season 1 of The Revival wrapped earlier this month, but the show is already confirmed for a second season. While the premiere date for the remaining 10 episodes has not been announced, Willie’s daughter Sadie Robertson noted in May that filming had already begun. Season 1 concluded with a gender reveal for her third baby, whom she gave birth to just before the episode aired.