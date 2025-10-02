‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Uncle Si Robertson Hospitalized – Fans React

Duck Dynasty fan favorite Silas Robertson, better known as “Uncle Si,” has been hospitalized due to complications with a severe sinus infection.

On Wednesday (October 1), Justin Martin, who has worked for the Robertson family’s Duck Commander business since 2008, took to Facebook to share an update on Uncle Si’s well-being, confirming he is in the hospital and on the mend.

“Before any rumors get started, yes Uncle Si is in the hospital. He’s doing very well but was having a little trouble whooping a severe sinus infection,” Martin wrote. “He’s very much on the mend and will be discharged soon. It’s awesome to be surrounded by guys who practice what they preach. Full story will drop on the @duckcallroom soon!”

Uncle Si has been a long-time member of the Duck Dynasty franchise, appearing in the original series and the recent Duck Dynasty: The Revival, which debuted back in June. He is the brother of family patriarch Phil Robertson, who passed away on May 25, 2025, at the age of 79, after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Fans were previously concerned about Uncle Si’s health after he suffered a serious fall while on a hunting trip last December. As noted on the Duck Call Room podcast, Uncle Si had fallen down a muddy hill and onto his own oxygen machine while trying to leave a boat. He was later rushed to the emergency room after his oxygen levels became low. Uncle Si was eventually discharged and returned home to recover.

After Martin’s latest update, fans flooded the comments section with well-wishes and funny quips for the beloved reality star.

“I bet he’s making all them nurses laugh,” wrote one commenter.

“He said put some sweet tea in that IV… jack,” quipped another.

Another added, “He needs his tea cup! That will make him feel better! Lol.”

“Get that man his tea, he’ll be better in no time,” one fan added.

“Come on uncle SI drink a little tea and we got Hunting to Do Jack!!!!!” wrote another commenter.

“Oh those nurses won’t be the same..lol! All jokes aside…get Well uncle Si..,” added one fan.

Another wrote, “Gosh! get better si! You’re not allowed to get old!”