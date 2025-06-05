The Robertsons are back with Duck Dynasty: The Revival, although this installment will focus primarily on Willie Robertson, Korie Robertson, and their children. The show’s return has led to questions about the family, with many fans wanting to know the latest on Uncle Si Robertson.

Phil Robertson‘s death in May has sparked concern about his younger brother, who appeared alongside him in the original Duck Dynasty from 2012 to 2017. Scroll down for an update on what’s going on with Si today.

What happened to Si Robertson?

Uncle Si is still the same guy viewers fell in love with more than a decade ago. “He keeps us all laughing!” Korie Robertson told TV Insider ahead of the Duck Dynasty: The Revival premiere.

However, Si faced some medical issues in January while on a hunting trip. He was hospitalized for three days after falling while getting out of a boat. “Typical Silas Robertson in a big dang hurry to get out of the boat—he fell,” Justin Martin explained on the Duck Call Room podcast.

“He went to take a long step instead of waiting for us to move the decoys and the shotguns and he fell,” Martin added. “And when he fell, he fell on his oxygen machine. But he bounced right back up. I think he didn’t want anyone to know he fell, except the problem is you’re covered in mud now. Like, we know you fell.”

Although Si tried to insist that he was fine, his friends noticed he wasn’t acting like his usual self. “He’s just sitting outside in the cold. I immediately thought he had a concussion because it was out of character,” Martin shared. “He was real quiet, another red flag … no stories”

The next day, Si’s oxygen levels dipped really low, which is when he was hospitalized and admitted to being in “a lot of pain.” Doctors determined that his low oxygen levels were the result of a “mini panic attack,” and he was sent home with some medication.

Does Si Robertson have health issues?

Fans were concerned about Si’s health after he posted a video while hooked up to an oxygen machine in May 2024, but he did not specify why he needed the device.

However, it likely stemmed from health issues he faced in 2022. Si had surgery on his lungs in September of that year because he’d developed breathing difficulties that stemmed from smoking, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and complications from COVID-19.

“The doc says surgery went great. I’m ready to get back at it, Jack!” he wrote on Instagram after the procedure.

Is Si Robertson on Duck Dynasty: The Revival?

Yes, Si will be appearing on the show. “Yes, you will see Uncle Si on the show,” Korie said on her podcast in January. “So much has changed. We’ve got a lot to catch people up on.”

She also opened up about Si’s return while telling TV Insider about which family members were the most hesitant about returning to television. “I can tell you who didn’t need any convincing. That’s Uncle Si!” Korie dished. “I think he’s been ready since we wrapped the last season. Seriously, it’s so much fun to get to spend time filming with him.”

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Sundays, 9/8c, A&E