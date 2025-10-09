Don’t Miss Any Co-host Chaos For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The View Newsletter:

Things got a bit spicy on The View this Thursday (October 9) when the subject of California governor hopeful Katie Porter’s controversial treatment of a staffer and reaction to an interview came up. In the reviewed footage, Porter grew visibly frustrated with an in-person interviewer and said she wanted to shut it down over the line of questions, and in another clip, she shouted at an employee for being in her camera shot.

Whoopi Goldberg, for one, sympathized with Porter and said she could relate based on her own past behaviors and those of others in similar situations.

“Some people are surprised by these videos. I am not. We see these videos with guys…” she said before her fellow panelists suggested the names of Bill O’Reilly and Laura Ingraham. “We’ve seen ’em with lots of different people. We’ve seen it with actors.”

“Trump does it every minute,” Joy Behar interrupted to note.

“And he always says to people, ‘You’re the worst. I don’t like you.’ … Maybe people are having a bad day. I can’t imagine it’d be easy to be running for something. Because it’s kind of like us. We always have to now be on our best behavior. We have to watch what we say, we have to watch how we say it, and sometimes it gets really frustrating because you just want to say, ‘This is how I feel!'”

Joy Behar defends Katie Porter’s unhinged rage fits as just “menopausal moment[s]” and claims Trump “does it every minute!”

Whoopi downplays Porter’s attacks on her staff as “a bad day” and arguing, “Some people are surprised by these videos. I am not. We see these videos with… pic.twitter.com/Lo4H63JABV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 9, 2025

After Sara Haines noted that the problem with Porter’s behavior was that she directed her frustrations at other people, Goldberg said, “Well, let me just say it like this. In a perfect world, yeah, but human beings have bad days, and human beings are not always capable of realizing they’re stepping in poo.”

Whoopi really goes to the mat to defend Porter’s unhinged rage fits: “human beings are not always capable of realizing that they’re stepping in some poo.”

Ana Navarro argues that Porter is actually “smarter” than most BECAUSE she curses out her staff. pic.twitter.com/BhFfiP2NBy — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 9, 2025

Goldberg then went on to offer a self-deprecating note on the matter, saying, “Again, because I have done this, I have been rude to people, I have said to journalists, ‘No, this is my answer…'”

When Haines then pointed out that Goldberg is not an elected official, Goldberg then said, “No, but I’ve been rude, and that’s my point. No, she’s just another human being. I’m sorry, yeah, they’re all just human beings, that’s why there’s … I almost said a bad word.”

Whoopi admits that she rages at journalists and the people around her like Porter: “Well, you know, again, I — because I have done this. I have been rude to people, I have said to journalists, ‘no, this is what — this is my answer’ and they’ll say, ‘no, but I’ve asked other… pic.twitter.com/ZhvwBhOLxk — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 9, 2025

After the commercial break, she returned with the names of some Democratic officials who’ve been accused of mistreating others, including then-presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, to indicate that she wasn’t only naming Republicans. “Any time I say something, some press comes out, and they kind of twist it to make it like I’m a really insane person,” she said. When Behar then pointed out that it’s “just the headline, but if you read the whole thing” it doesn’t, Goldberg noted that few people read beyond the headlines before explaining that she wanted to “clean up” her statement just in case.

When Ana Navarro then said that the reason people “dissect” their words is that they have a position of importance and influence, Goldberg added, “Yeah, but you know what? I take a lot of those hits, and I don’t like it as much as I used to.”

Whoopi whines that reporters expose how much of a “really insane person” she is.

“Any time I say something, some press comes out, and they kind of twist it to make it like I’m a really insane person.” pic.twitter.com/UtEIn67iLA — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 9, 2025

The View, weekdays, 11a/10c, ABC