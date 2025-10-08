Ken Jennings Has Villainous Plans for ‘Jeopardy!’ Winning Check – Fans React

Jeopardy! fans have reacted after Ken Jennings found his old winning check from his days as a contestant on the show…and revealed what he was tempted to do with it.

In a new photo shared on Instagram on October 7, Jennings is pictured behind-the-scenes at Jeopardy! holding a jumbo check addressed to him. It totaled $3,270,700 and was dated May 16, 2014.

“Jeopardy! was getting rid of an old piece of decor, but I rescued it,” the host wrote, then quipped: “Might try running by a strip-mall check-cashing place after work.”

Jennings first run was in 2004 when he won 74 consecutive games. During that round, he won $2,522,700. The now host returned for the 2005 Ultimate Tournament of Champions, in which he won $500,000 for second place. Jennings also won $300,000 in the 2011 IBM Challenge for second place. Then in 2014, he returned for Jeopardy! Battle of the Decades, where he made it to the finals, winning the second-place $100,000 prize.

Jennings also won $100,000 in the 2019 Jeopardy! All-Star Games. His team placed second. In January 2020, Jennings won the Greatest of All Time tournament, taking home $1,000,000. That totaled up to $4,522,700.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ken Jennings (@whoiskenjennings)

However, according to the Leaderboard of Legends, Jennings is in second place for all-time winning, which totals $4,370,700. He also holds the record for the most consecutive games won with 74.

Although Jennings joked that he was going to try to cash it, fans suggested other things he could do with it. “Make it into a necklace and wear it like the Jeopardy gangsta you are 🤘🏽✨,” one fan joked.

“Hang it in the living room next to the Magritte,” another said.

“It belongs in a museum,” a third commented.

“There should by a huge television history museum, and that check or this picture needs to be in it!” another fan said.

“That’s a wall behind the couch art piece,” a follower wrote.

“You should frame that!” one last fan recommended.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock