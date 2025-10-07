‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React After Ken Jennings Makes Rare Mistake

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings made a rare mistake on Monday night’s episode. Fans were shocked that his error was broadcast and didn’t get reshot since the game show isn’t live.

TJ Fisher, from San Francisco, California, played his third game on Monday, October 6. He won with a total of $21,035 after a triple stumper about the HBO Max show, The Pitt.

Although fans were shocked that none of the contestants knew about the Emmy-winning drama, they were even more shocked by what Ken Jennings said at the end of the episode.

He said that Fisher had a three-day total of $59,924, but then turned around and said, “TJ will be back tomorrow for a third win. We’ll see you then.” Fisher is actually going for his fourth win.

Fans picked up on the host’s mistake. “I am so excited because I just caught an error on Jeopardy! for the first time! At the end, Ken said that tomorrow we will watch TJ go for a third win, but it will actually be his attempt at a fourth. I feel so eagle-eyed and very impressed with myself,” a Reddit user said.

“My wife was shocked that the crew didn’t catch it and have Ken do a retake,” another replied.

“I knew Ken goofed. I’m surprised they didn’t catch that. It happens,” a third wrote.

“Yes, I know they usually retake things like that, so I was surprised it didn’t happen, but even more surprised that my attention was sharp enough to notice! Truly no judgment on Jeopardy!–much less on Ken!–just shock that I caught something that the much smarter and more attentive people making the show didn’t,” the original commenter replied.

Facebook users also caught the mistake. In Jeopardy Fan Group, a fan said, “Did anyone else notice Ken end with: Champ’s 3-Day total of $59,xxx and tomorrow he’ll go for his third win. On Monday, October 6.”

Some people said they didn’t notice it, but others did. “He misspoke. It’s not a big deal,” one fan said.

“I did!” commented another.

Did you notice Ken Jennings’ mistake? Let us know in the comments.

