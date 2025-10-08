Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Launch Party Has Hilarious Cake Fail

Kimberly Williams-Paisley marked the upcoming premiere of 9-1-1: Nashville with a small get-together on Sunday (October 5), which included a custom cake that featured one glaring mistake.

The Nashville alum took to her Instagram page on Monday (October 6) to share a video of the cake, revealing that there was a miscommunication with the decorators.

“I hosted a small gathering of 911 friends last night as we gear up for the series premiere of 911nashville this Thursday on ABC and streaming on Hulu!” she captioned the post. “I even got a cake and asked Publix to write “Happy Launch Week” on it.”

She continued, “But since that firefighter design is usually chosen by little kids, they misunderstood and wrote, “Happy Lunch Week”!! 😂😂#nailingit.”

It’s an easy mistake to make, seeing as Lunch Week typically takes place in October. President John F. Kennedy established National School Lunch Week in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside of the classroom.

Williams-Paisley found the funny side, as did several of her friends and fans who jumped into the comments to share their reactions.

“Hahahaha amazing! happy “lunch” week to us!!! ❤️” wrote fellow 9-1-1: Nashville star LeAnn Rimes.

“I do like a good lunch 😂,” Williams-Paisley responded.

“Lunch or Launch it’s still cake! Happy Premiere Week! I’m really looking forward to seeing you and the show!” another added.

“Happy lunch week indeed!” added one commenter.

Another wrote, “Hahaha! Well it’s all in the effort. Congratulations and best of luck. May you have a great run with the series! 🔥.”

“What a fun cake and I’m so excited for the premiere this week!!” said one fan.

9-1-1: Nashville premieres Thursday, October 9, at 9 pm ET on ABC. Williams-Paisley plays Cammie Raleigh, the city’s emergency dispatcher, alongside Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart, Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart, Michael Provost as Ryan Hart, Hailey Kilgore as Taylor Thompson, Juani Feliz as Roxie Alba, Hunter McVey as Blue Bennings, and Rimes as Dixie Bennings.

Williams-Paisley rose to fame in the 1991 film Father of the Bride and its sequel Father of the Bride Part II. She is also known for her parts in the fantasy miniseries The 10th Kingdom, the sitcom According to Jim, and the country music drama series Nashville.

She is married to country music star Brad Paisley, with whom she shares two children, William ‘Huck’ Huckleberry, born February 22, 2007, and Jasper Warren, born April 17, 2009.

