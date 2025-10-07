Are Taylor & Roxie on ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ the New Buck & Eddie?

Two characters on the new 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville, could rival the friendship of Oliver Stark‘s Evan “Buck” Buckley and Ryan Guzman‘s Eddie Diaz.

During a recent 9-1-1: Nashville set visit, Stark questioned stars Hailey Kilgore and Juani Feliz about the relationship between their respective characters, Taylor Thompson and Roxie Alba.

“What is the relationship between you guys?” Stark asked in a Tuesday, October 7, Instagram video. The duo replied by describing their characters as “besties.”

“[Taylor] and Roxie, when they’re out in the field, they have, like, their own language,” Feliz added.

The dynamic between the firefighters reminded Stark of his and Guzman’s own characters. “The way they have each other’s back and they do have that shorthand — my character on the show, Buck, he is often partnered up with Eddie on the show, and it’s the same thing,” he stated. “There’s almost that unspoken key part of being able to do the job. They know each other and trust each other so well. I’m excited to see that relationship continue.”

Despite initially butting heads, Buck and Eddie (a.k.a. “Buddie”) have developed one of the strongest friendships on 9-1-1. In addition to being partners in the field, the pair have been by each other’s sides through everything from near-death experiences to relationship ups and downs, familial drama, and more. Not to mention, Eddie named Buck as his son Christopher’s (Gavin McHugh) legal guardian in his will in the event of an unlikely death.

For as strong as their friendship is, some fans continue to hold out hope that Buck and Eddie’s relationship will turn romantic down the line. It remains to be seen whether Taylor and Roxie’s relationship is anything other than platonic. The set tour video, however, shows footage of Taylor appearing to amuse Roxie by flirting with fellow firefighter Blue (Hunter McVey).

Taylor and Roxie are just two of the members of the 113 firehouse on 9-1-1: Nashville, which also stars Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Hart, Jessica Capshaw as Blythe Hart, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Cammie Raleigh, LeAnn Rimes as Dixie Bennings, and Michael Provost as Ryan Hart.

As the show’s Season 1 trailer teased, the revelation of Blue as Don’s secret son with Dixie will stir up drama at the firehouse and amongst Don’s family, which includes wife Blythe and son Ryan.

“I think that once people get over anger and shock and give people a chance to explain themselves if there’s valid reasons or explanations for things, I think people can be more understanding or as opposed to something that was maybe just reckless and is hard to explain,” O’Donnell recently told TV Insider of the paternity reveal aftermath. “So hopefully they can work things out.”

As for how Don acts as captain of the 113? “Well, family is a big thing for him. Without giving away too much of the backstory, he didn’t have much of a family life growing up, and he’s married and has a son, but his family at the fire station is every bit as much a part of his family, to be honest with you,” O’Donnell shared. “And really, the connection and the bonds that he shares with everyone who works with him, that is his life. Those are the people that mean the most to him. And so he’s protective of people, but he also, I think, wants to be a good leader and lead by actions as well as words and be inspirational to his team.”

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 9/8c, ABC