‘9-1-1’s Oliver Stark Fuels ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Crossover Rumors With New Cast Photo

Ahead of 9-1-1‘s return to ABC this week, Oliver Stark further fueled hopes that the procedural will crossover with its new spinoff series, 9-1-1: Nashville.

The actor took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 7, to share a photo of himself hanging out with 9-1-1: Nashville stars Juani Feliz, Hunter McVey, Michael Provost, Jessica Capshaw, and Hailey Kilgore.

“Make sure you check out the premiere episode of @911nashville this coming thrusday [sic] after @911onabc!!” Stark, who plays firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, captioned the group pic.

Feliz and McVey reshared the photo via their Instagram Stories. McVey even hinted that the pic was taken in Nashville, as he captioned the post, “Come back soon brotha 🙏.”

Stark previously sparked 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Nashville crossover rumors when he visited the Music City earlier this year. “6 Nashville Miles for breakfast 😈,” he captioned an August 3 Instagram Story clip of himself running around the Tennessee city.

9-1-1 showrunner and cocreator Tim Minear neither confirmed nor denied that a crossover episode is in the works in an interview with Entertainment Weekly last month. “I think the network would love that,” he told the outlet.

9-1-1: Nashville debuts on Thursday, October 9, directly after 9-1-1‘s Season 9 premiere episode. The show marks the second spinoff in the 9-1-1 TV universe, as 9-1-1: Lone Star concluded its five-season run on Fox in February.

Stark was one of three 9-1-1 characters who appeared on a Season 2 episode of Lone Star in 2021, marking the franchise’s first crossover. Earlier this year, Angela Bassett‘s Sgt. Athena Grant hopped over to ABC’s Doctor Odyssey to help Joshua Jackson‘s Dr. Max Bankman investigate criminals targeting the titular cruise ship’s vault.

Bassett also made a brief appearance in a 2022 episode of Lone Star, as Athena assisted Austin police in tracking down a criminal located in Los Angeles. While Athena has lots to deal with in 9-1-1 Season 9 — from going to space with Hen (Aisha Hinds) to dealing with the death of her husband, Bobby (Peter Krause) — Bassett is interested in having her character travel to Nashville for a new case.

“We have to see how we do this interstate, how are we gonna play this, what business I have over there?” Bassett told TV Insider in March. “But we’ll see if the FBI comes into play, if somebody runs from California to Nashville or vice versa, but yeah, you definitely could have some crossover action going on.”

Jennifer Love Hewitt, for her part, expressed her interest in a 9-1-1 crossover with fellow ABC series High Potential. “One of their episodes could end with [Kaitlin Olson‘s Morgan] coming to my dispatch center, and then I could enter her[s] next episode,” Hewitt, who plays dispatcher Maddie Han, said in a June interview with Awards Buzz. “But I just need to work with that show. I just wanna be on that show. And I think it would be so fun. Wouldn’t that be cool?”

9-1-1, Season 9 Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 8/7c, ABC

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 9/8c, ABC