‘Celebrity Weakest Link’: See ‘7th Heaven’ Stars Reunite & Test Their Knowledge (VIDEO)

7th Heaven stars Beverley Mitchell and Barry Watson reunited for the “High School Reunion” episode of Celebrity Weakest Link. They test their smarts in general knowledge questions and try to win money for charity.

See a preview of them in the October 13 episode, as well as Mitchell admitting whether or not she liked her TV family. Mitchell and Watson appear on the “High School Reunion” episode, which assembles eight contestants who were once deemed the “most swoonworthy” high school students on TV.

Their competitors include Tatyana Ali, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Scott Porter, Daphne Reid, and Aimeé Teegarden. Together, they have to bank money and correctly answer questions in order to win $1 million for their charity. Throughout each round, a contestant is eliminated by their peers, who they think is the “weakest link.” The two contestants who make it to the end face off to win the prize pot.

During the episode, host Jane Lynch asks Mitchell, “Talk about your role on 7th Heaven. Did you like your fake family?”

“You know what? I really did like them,” she said. “Especially that one over there,” Mitchell pointed to Watson. “He’s a good older brother.”

“Good guy,” Lynch responded.

“Yeah, most of the time,” Mitchell said.

The actress shared that she started the show when she was 15 and it went on for 11 seasons, so she experienced all her “awkward moments” on national television.

Check out a clip from the first round of the episode above and see how Mitchell

and Watson did. Mitchell didn’t know that Abraham Lincoln was on the front of a penny. Watson didn’t know that Cookie Monster has a British cousin named Biscuit Monster. Find out how far they make it on the episode tonight.

Mitchell, who played Lucy, and Watson, who played Matt, were on 7th Heaven from 1996 to 2007. The show followed the Camden family, which was led by a Protestant minister father, Eric (Stephen Collins), and a stay-at-home mother, Annie (Catherine Hicks). They had five siblings — Mary (Jessica Biel), Simon (David Gallagher), Ruthier (Mackenzie Rosman), and twins Sam (Nikolas Brino) and David (Lorenzo Brino).

Celebrity Weakest Link, Mondays, 9/8c, Fox