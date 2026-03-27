Lawrence O’Donnell Calls Barron Trump ‘Spoiled’ for Not Enlisting in War With Iran

Martin Holmes
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Lawrence O'Donnell
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What To Know

  • Lawrence O’Donnell criticized Barron Trump for not enlisting in the military during Donald Trump’s conflict with Iran.
  • O’Donnell highlighted that other Trump family members, including Eric and Tiffany, are also eligible to serve.
  • He further condemned the president and his sons for never serving in the military, referencing Trump’s multiple draft deferments during the Vietnam War.

MS NOW host Lawrence O’Donnell said Barron Trump is more “spoiled than an English princess” for not enlisting in the U.S. military amid Donald Trump‘s war in Iran.

On Wednesday’s (March 25) edition of The Last Word, O’Donnell commented on Barron celebrating his 20th birthday “in lavish style” last week and said he could have put some honor into the Trump name by “marching straight down to a recruiting station and joining the army to fight in his father’s war.”

“But he didn’t,” the news anchor continued, per New York Post, noting how former President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s four children served in World War II, as did a young Queen Elizabeth II, who drove an ambulance in London amid incoming German bombs.

“Does Barron Trump know how to drive? Could he drive an ambulance in the army, or is he not quite as tough as the 18-year-old Princess Elizabeth was when she joined the war effort?'” he added. “Imagine being more spoiled than an English princess on her way to becoming queen of England.”

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, Barron Trump; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

O’Donnell went on to say that with enlistment age now increased to 42, another of Trump’s sons, Eric, who is 42, could also join the military.

“Eric Trump has been left with a wide open opportunity to become the brave Trump, the first and only brave Trump in history,” he stated while also noting that Trump’s daughter Tiffany (32) also has the chance to sign up for service. “The world waits for the emergence of the first brave Trump.”

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O’Donnell also slammed Eric and Donald Jr. for not serving in Afghanistan or Iraq following the September 11, 2001, terror attacks. “Thousands of young American men and women on that day decided to join the United States military, but not the Trumps,” he stated.

He then turned his attention to the president himself, who received five deferments during the Vietnam War, including a medical exemption for bone spurs in his heels.

“Donald Trump himself, of course, repeatedly and famously avoided the military draft during the Vietnam War, ultimately getting out of it with a note from his doctor saying that his feet, that he spent the rest of his life playing golf on, just could not serve in any capacity in the army,” O’Donnell said. “Not as a driver, not an office job. Just nothing.”

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