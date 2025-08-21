Trump Rants Against MSNBC After Lawrence O’Donnell Mocks His ‘Cankle’ Issue

Donald Trump didn’t take too kindly to MSNBC mocking his “cankles” on Tuesday’s (August 19) episode of The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, unleashing an all-caps rant against the network on social media.

On Tuesday night, O’Donnell touched on Trump’s recent meeting with European world leaders, claiming the President has found “the perfect place to hide those ankles.”

“Presidents actually rarely sit at the Oval Office desk like that during meetings in the Oval Office with people from outside the White House staff,” the host said while showing a picture from the meeting. “The President usually sits in one of those chairs in front of the fireplace.”

O’Donnell continued, “[Trump] made sure no one was going to be able to compare his ankles to a French president’s ankles or a German chancellor’s or a British prime minister’s… Donald Trump now has an extra incentive to stay behind the desk because the Resolute Desk will help him hide, at least one of his problems.”

On Wednesday night (August 20), Trump took to Truth Social to fire back at MSNBC, calling them “fake news” and referring to the network’s upcoming name change to My Source News Opinion World (MS NOW), as part of its rebrand as it splits from NBCUniversal.

“MSNBC IS DOING SO POORLY IN THE RATINGS THAT THEY ARE LOOKING TO CHANGE THEIR NAME IN ORDER TO GET AWAY FROM THE STENCH OF THEIR FAKE NEWS PRODUCT,” Trump ranted.

He went on, “SO MUCH FUN TO WATCH THEIR WEAK AND INEFFECTIVE OWNER, ‘CONCAST,’ HEADED BY DOPEY BRIAN ROBERTS, HOPELESSLY AND AIMLESSLY FLAILING IN THE WIND IN AN ATTEMPT TO DISASSOCIATE ITSELF FROM THE GARBAGE THAT THEY CREATED! MSNBC IS A FAILURE BY ANY NAME!!!”

After repeated photographs of Trump’s “cankles” in recent months, the White House released a statement in July saying the 79-year-old President’s swollen ankles were a symptom of “chronic venous insufficiency” (CVI).

While CVI is common in those over 70, the condition can also be exacerbated by a poor diet, as O’Donnell was quick to point out on Tuesday’s show.

“That’s one of the ways a lifetime of McDonald’s junk food catches up with you,” he stated. “One of the places those Big Macs are going to show up is in the ankles hanging over the edge of your shoes.”

Earlier this week, Trump ranted against MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace after she reported on his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Replying to a Truth Social user, the President wrote, “[Wallace] is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View. She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!”