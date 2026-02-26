What To Know California representative Ro Khanna credits Lawrence O’Donnell with why he was able to create public pressure for the Department of Justice to release the Epstein Files.

Khanna returned to MS Now’s The Last Word and thanked O’Donnell for putting him in touch with a lawyer for several of Epstein’s victims.

He also slammed the DOJ for withholding documents from the files, including those with sexual assault allegations against Donald Trump.

Ro Khanna, a U.S. representative from California’s 17th congressional district, returned to The Last Word on Wednesday, February 25, to chat with host Lawrence O’Donnell about reports that the Department of Justice withheld certain documents in the release of the Epstein Files, including allegations of sexual assault against Donald Trump.

“There was someone who has accused the President of the United States of assaulting her at 13,” Khanna said. “She was interviewed by the FBI not once, not twice, not three times … FOUR times. That means, obviously, the FBI took it very seriously. There is no indication that they think she is mentally unstable. No indication in the notes that there is anything wrong with her. And the FBI chooses to release one of those interviews where Donald Trump is not mentioned, but chooses to cover up and not release three of those interviews.”

He called it a “huge coverup,” and O’Donnell noted, “This is a violation of the law that they are not releasing these files.”

Khanna went on to thank O’Donnell for previously introducing him to Bradley Edwards, a lawyer who represents many of Epstein’s victims, on The Last Word in 2025. He said that this meeting helped connect him with survivors so he could create public pressure to have the Epstein Files released.

“Viewers who have been watching your show know that you are instrumental in all of this by introducing me to Bradley Edwards, making sure we got survivors,” Khanna said. “I was coming into the studio and one of your other anchors at MSNBC didn’t know the whole story. I’m said, ‘That’s how we got all the survivors, that’s how we got the public pressure to get this out.'”

He returned to the topic at-hand, slamming the DOJ for withholding the documents with claims against Trump. “You basically have three interview memorandums with someone who is accusing the President of the United States, and those aren’t produced?” he questioned. “Put aside what you think of the claims … why are they hiding it? If there’s nothing to it, why aren’t they producing it? And with all of this outrage, why aren’t they producing it today? This should be the central issue for anyone who cares about this case.”

