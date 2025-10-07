Hilaria Baldwin Addresses Alec Baldwin Marriage Trouble Rumors

Paige Strout
Comments
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2025 Gotham Television Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on June 02, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin has a good reason for recently ditching her most important piece of jewelry.

After being recently spotted without her wedding ring, Hilaria took to Instagram to clarify speculation about her and her husband, Alec Baldwin‘s, relationship status. “Where’s your wedding rings?” a fan asked in a comment. Hilaria reacted to the comment in her Sunday, October 5, post, writing, “Don’t worry Cammy, got my Alec stand in here while he is gone working 😂.”

In the Instagram video, Hilaria filmed herself hugging a stuffed animal of Alec’s character from 1988’s Beetlejuice, Adam Maitland, as the film’s main title played in the background.

As for her wedding ring? “And ring is right here (tho I don’t wear to practice because it hurts with the crazy stuff we are doing 🤣),” the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 contestant added.

Fans loved Hilaria’s hilarious response to the marriage trouble speculation. “Always the best comebacks!!! 😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️,” one user commented, while another added, “Ring or no ring, you’re still married. Period. Why do people have to bring such ignorance… I love the doll!!”

“I don’t wear mine 🥳 it’s the thought that counts. Literally 😆,” another commenter wrote. Someone else shared, “There’s a lot more to being married than wearing some rings!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin)

Hilaria and Alec wed in 2012 and share a total of seven children, including Carmen, 12, Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 5, María, 4, and Ilaria, 3. Alec is also father to daughter Ireland, 29, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.

Hilaria is currently competing on DWTS with pro Gleb Savchenko. While Alec has cheered on his wife a few times in person, Hilaria previously clarified why viewers shouldn’t expect to see the actor in the DWTS audience every week.

“We’re not always going to be together because he had committed to some jobs,” she explained in an interview with Fox News Digital last month. “But he’ll come as much as he can and my kids are here to represent and cheer from the crowd.”

Earlier this month, Hilaria taught Alec how to do her and Savchenko’s Week 3 samba to “Shake It to the Max (Fly).”

“Alec tried our routine 🤣😭,” she captioned the October 1 Instagram clip of the couple dancing.

Though Alec doesn’t share his wife’s dance skills, fans loved him for putting in the effort to learn the routine. “He is HILARIous!! 😆😂😂,” one user commented underneath the clip, while another said, “He’s a good sport.”

“You two are so fun to watch !! ❤️❤️,” another person gushed. A different user posted, “He’s the best.”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

