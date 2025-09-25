‘DWTS’: Why Was Alec Baldwin Missing From Week 2? Hilaria Baldwin Explains

Alec Baldwin was noticeably absent from the audience during the second episode of Dancing With the Stars Season 34, but the actor had a good reason to skip the show.

“So, Alec is doing a movie right now,” his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, explained in an interview with Fox News Digital published on Wednesday, September 24. “He’s doing a movie, he’s doing a show, he’s been traveling so much. He’ll be here next week, but we’re juggling.”

As it turns out, the pair already had a busy schedule before Hilaria signed on to compete on DWTS. “We had a certain plan to be in New York right now and then all of a sudden the universe opened and I was offered this incredible experience. And so I packed up all the kids and in a day,” she said. “I signed the contract to do Dancing with the Stars in between landing and getting our luggage. This has been a really wild whirlwind that I’m so grateful for, and it’s imposed some shifting.”

Viewers will continue to see Alec support his wife in the DWTS ballroom as the season progresses, just not every episode. “We’re not always going to be together because he had committed to some jobs. But he’ll come as much as he can and my kids are here to represent and cheer from the crowd,” Hilaria told the outlet.

Alec and Hilaria tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their eldest child, daughter Carmen, in 2013. The couple shares a total of seven children, including Rafael, 10, Leonardo, 9, Romeo, 7, Eduardo, 5, María, 4, and Ilaria, 3. (Alec also shares his daughter, Ireland, 29, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.)

Alec cheered on Hilaria alongside his kids during the DWTS Season 24 premiere on September 16. The actor also appeared in a video package of Hilaria and her pro partner, Gleb Savchenko, practicing for their debut routine.

“She’s a hard worker. This was her life until she got injured,” Alec said in the package. “So, she’s just gonna give it everything she has, and I’m proud of her, very proud of her.”

While giving his critiques, judge Derek Hough joked that he mistook Alec in the audience for his own father. “I keep seeing my dad in the audience. I’m like, ‘Wait, never mind. That’s Alec,’ ’cause he looks just like my dad,” Hough quipped.

Though Hilaria and Savchenko ended the show’s Tuesday, September 23, episode in second place on the leaderboard, they found themselves among the final three couples during the first elimination of the season. Ultimately, Baron Davis and Britt Stewart and Corey Feldman and Jenna Johnson were the first two duos to be sent home.

“I was brought to tears because you fall in love with these people and you see how hard they work, and we all just want to dance,” Hilaria told TV Insider of the double elimination. “It could have been us. I just don’t want anyone to ever be sad ever. It’s really hard to say goodbye to our friends.”

She also weighed in on Alec potentially joining the ABC competition series in the future. “I think he totally should do the show. I should win the Mirrorball trophy [this season] and later, he can do the show,” she stated. “Then, I can hold it over him. He has so many awards! He keeps them all in one room, and you go in and you realize how many there are and they’re all looking at you!”

Dancing With the Stars, Season 34, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC and Disney+

