Alec Baldwin isn’t a contestant on Dancing With the Stars, but he’s getting some pointers from his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, amid her run on the show. After making it through another week of the competition, Hilaria taught Alec some of one of her routines, and posted the video to Instagram afterwards.

The footage just featured a few counts of Hilaria’s samba routine, which was choreographed by her pro partner Gleb Savchenko. Alec was a few steps behind and didn’t quite match Hilaria’s energy, which caused her to crack up and turn the camera off.

“Alec tried our routine 🤣😭 @davyandmelo @dancingwiththestars #dwts #hilariabaldwin,” she captioned the post.

The comments section was flooded with fans cracking up over Alec’s attempt at dancing. “He is HILARIous!!” one person wrote. Someone else said, “he’s a good sport,” and another person added, “Tell him he wins for effort!” Another fan also commented, “Alex [sic] is hilarious bless him.”

Hilaria and Gleb scored a 22/30 for their samba, putting them toward the top of the leaderboard behind Jordan Chiles/Ezra Sosa and Whitney Leavitt/Mark Ballas (who tied at the top with a 24/30), and Dylan Efron/Daniella Karagach and Alix Earle/Valentin Chmerkovskiy (who tied as runner-ups with 23/30). Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, as well as Scott Hoying and Rylee Arnold, also earned 22/30 for their Week 3 routines.

While Hilaria was formerly a competitive ballroom dancer, a hip injury caused her to retire from the sport, but she’s now back in the ballroom nearly two decades later. Alec has been supporting her journey on the show, and was in the audience during Weeks 1 and 3, although he missed Week 2 while filming a movie. The couple’s seven children also moved from New York to Los Angeles amid their mom’s quest for the Mirrorball trophy.

