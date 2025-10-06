‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Falls to the Floor After Winning Car in Perfect Game

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' Season 53, October 3, 2025, Talia MacLean
The Price Is Right/YouTube
Plinko board game

Plinko Board Game Inspired by ‘The Price Is Right’

$19.99
Buy Now

The Price Is Right contestant Talia MacLean played a perfect game of Gas Money and won herself a brand new car on Friday, October 3. Overcome by the moment, the contestant had a dramatic reaction to her win and fell to the floor.

MacLean, from Cleveland, Ohio, won the third item up for bid, which was a stainless steel three-rack dishwasher. She had the highest bid of $2,000 and won since it was $2,400. MacLean then made her way to the stage to play Gas Money for a 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross L.

The way the game works is that there are five prices listed on a board, one of which is the price of the car. The game show contestant has to guess the ones that are not the price of the car. If they succeed, they win the money on the back of the card, which totals $10,000, as well as the vehicle. However, a contestant can decide to stop at any point and take the money option if they wish to do so.

MacLean started with $22,840. The car had $3,000 on the back of the card, so she continued. She then picked $23,910 and won $4,000. MacLean screamed as host Drew Carey said she had $7,000.

The Price Is Right contestant decided to keep going and picked $27,349. That had $2,000 on the back, and she jumped up and down as the audience cheered.

Carey asked her if she wanted to stop at $9,000 because if she turned over the car on the next one, she would lose everything. MacLead decided to go for it and picked $25,095. The card had $1,000 on the back of it, so that meant she won the car and $10,000.

“YES!” Drew Carey yelled.

MacLead fell to the floor and cried. She put her hand up to her mouth in shock and then got up and ran over to the car. After sitting in the car, MacLead leaned over the car and hugged it before running around it screaming, “Oh my God!”

'The Price Is Right' Celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors & Fighters in Special Episode (VIDEO)
Related

'The Price Is Right' Celebrates Breast Cancer Survivors & Fighters in Special Episode (VIDEO)

She went over on the Showcase Showdown with $1.70, so she did not advance to the Showcase.

“Don’t know why, but seeing a contestant get that emotional hits me right in the feels,” a Reddit user said.

“She’s got it! Perfect playing!” a YouTuber user wrote.

Hallelujah, it’s a miracle! Someone wins Gas Money!” said another. 

“I would have taken the money! I love her bravery,” one last fan said.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11/10c, CBS

The Price Is Right - CBS

The Price Is Right where to stream

The Price Is Right




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lola Consuelos, Joaquin Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, and Michael Consuelos via Instagram, February 24, 2025.
1
‘Live’: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Tease Major Life Change With Son Joaquin
Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead — 'Chicago Med' Season 11 Episode 2
2
Nick Gehlfuss Talks Will’s Return in ‘Chicago Med’ Episode 200
Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025
3
What Did ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’s Surprise Nod to ‘Mindhunter’ Mean?
Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
4
Is Donald Trump or Jimmy Kimmel More Popular? New Poll Has Clear Winner
Family Guy Halloween special 2025
5
‘Family Guy’ Halloween Special, Taylor Swift on ‘Tonight Show,’ Mystery Bonanza from Canada and the U.K.