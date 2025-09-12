‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Fills His Face at Food Truck – Fans React

He’d like to buy some In-N-Out. Wheel of Fortune host Ryan Seacrest filled his face with a big meal from a food truck parked near the game show’s studios in Los Angeles.

“Protein style, premiere style. Now you know my In-N-Out order 🍔,” he captioned the Instagram post on September 11. Seacrest shared a photo of himself eating his meal in his dressing room. Seacrest had the protein burger in his mouth as he took a big bite. Fries and a drink that he brought from home sat in front of him on the table.

The next photo was of the food truck. A sign sat outside that read, “Happy Premiere Week, Wheel of Fortune staff and crew! Enjoy, Ryan.”

Ryan Seacrest then shared a video for the last part of the post. The staff thanked him as he walked to the food truck himself.

“Is there a wait?” he asked someone as he shook their hand.

When the host walked up to the truck, he ordered a hamburger, protein-style, which meant no bread bun, but lettuce instead. He added onions to the burger and a side of fries.

Seacrest took his slip and waited to the side. “There’s a feeling of excitement running through my blood,” the game show host told the camera.

Fans reacted to the post, saying how they liked how he waited in line, how delicious the food looked, and more. “Love it, he waits just like the rest of us,” one wrote.

“I love that you wait like the rest of us,” another said.

“Looks delicious!” a third added.

“That looks so good. Hope you enjoyed every bite. You look great, too,” wrote a fan.

“Yummy!!” a fan said.

“You are so generous!” commented a follower.

“That’s so nice of you!” wrote another.

Wheel of Fortune, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock