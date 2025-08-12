Ryan Seacrest might be on a summer hiatus from hosting American Idol and Wheel of Fortune, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t putting in the work.

The longtime television host has been keeping fans up to date with his latest workout routines, even while on vacation. On Monday (August 11), Seacrest took to Instagram to share a video of himself performing a unique weight-lifting exercise.

“My summer resistance training — the sea resists me and it’s winning,” Seacrest captioned the post, which showed him shirtless in the ocean, wearing nothing but a pair of cheetah print shorts.

In the montage, the 50-year-old game show host is seen holding a pair of dumbbells and performing various exercises, including lateral raises, front raises, squats, and underwater lunges.

Seacrest tagged Mind-Body Performance coach Dodd Romero in the caption, thanking him for his “creativity and commitment!”

Fans flooded the comments with praise and respect for Seacrest, with one commenter writing, “Amazing!!! Way to keep it going! I’m ready to try this one too.”

“WoW Impressive Ryan,” said another.

“Now that’s a workout!,” another added.

Another wrote, “A very good workout!! Looking great – getting in good shape for the new Wheel of Fortune Season :).”

“Putting the “Sea my muscles” in Seacrest,” quipped one fan.

“That’s why u look so hot in a well-fitted suit,” another commented.

“I’d love to be your Camera Woman or your towel holder!!” joked another.

One user said, “You look buff Ryan, way to go..keep up the great work.”

Seacrest has opened up about his workout routine in the past, telling GQ in December 2023 that he does “a lot of jumping,” adding, “So I’ll do weights, I’ll do cardio, and I’ll do jumping on boxes.”

He previously told People that he tries to maintain a healthy diet, including taking a shot of olive oil before his morning coffee, which he heard helps with weight loss and inflammation.

“I don’t eat a ton of meat,” he told the outlet, noting that he tends to stick to “vegetables, fish, and salad.” He added, “I eat [meat] if I’m in a great restaurant and there’s something signature and special from the chef, or if I’m traveling and it’s a thing you got to have. I certainly am not that hard on myself, but I try on a normal basis to stick to the Mediterranean diet.”