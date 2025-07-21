Ryan Seacrest Fans Grossed Out By Ingredient ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Puts on Ice Cream

Ryan Seacrest would like to… use some salt? The Wheel of Fortune host grossed fans out by telling them he put the ingredient on his ice cream, creating a sweet and salty treat.

“Salt over sprinkles. Always. Happy #NationalIceCreamDay, aka the one holiday I never forget. No calendar reminder needed. No portion control either,” he captioned the Instagram post. National Ice Cream Day was on Sunday, July 20.

Ryan Seacrest stood in his kitchen wearing glasses, a white button-down shirt, and khakis. He had a scoop of chocolate ice cream in his mouth, with a lot more vanilla in the bowl. The Wheel of Fortune host combined chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry into one big bowl. Three metal tins with the half-full flavors sat behind him on the counter.

In the second photo, Seacrest was seen putting salt on the vanilla ice cream. The third photo had him scooping out a big hunk of the same flavor. The final photo had the American Idol host showing a close-up of the sweet treat, so his followers could see the salt.

On the post, a follower said, “Salt? On ice cream? 😮.”

Seacrest responded, “Try it!” The commenter said they were intrigued and will try it.

“I felt the same way too…I don’t think that would taste nice or I’ll even try it,” another fan replied.

“I came to ask the same,” a follower wrote.

One fan encouraged the commenter to try Lay’s potato chips and ice cream. “Sweet and salty, best combo,” said another.

Seacrest shares a lot of photos of himself eating different types of food, including pasta, pizza, burgers, and more. But the host also works out and has shown off his buff arms before. He lives the best of both worlds.

What do you think of putting salt on ice cream? Let us know in the comments.