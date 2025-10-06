‘Today’s Jenna Bush Hager Gets Special Written Message From Taylor Swift

Jenna Bush Hager got the ultimate Swiftie surprise.

Upon receiving her copy of Taylor Swift‘s new album, The Life of a Showgirl, Bush Hager also got a handwritten note from the pop star herself. “We all in–living like showgirls in our house!!” Bush Hager captioned an Instagram Story photo of the message on Sunday, October 5.

Swift’s note, dated 2025, read, “Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With Love, a showgirl named Taylor.”

Today fans know that Bush Hager is a big fan of Swift’s music. She even attended Swift’s Eras Tour twice, the first time in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with her husband, Henry Hager, and her daughters, Mila, 12, and Poppy, 10. (The couple also share son Hal, 6.)

“It was so much fun,” Bush Hager said on a May 2023 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, per People. “We listened to the playlist [before] so the girls could sing almost every word. … We danced like crazy. It was Poppy’s first concert. .. We stayed ’til the end, they were totally enjoying it.”

Bush Hager went on to call Swift’s concert an example of “hard work plus extreme gratefulness,” adding, “I thought it was such an incredible lesson for the girls because [Swift] was up there for three and a half hours, she worked so hard, but also she was like, ‘Thank you. Thank you for letting me do this.’ And also, every part of her was there, dancing and singing. I mean, the next night she played for three and a half hours in the rain!”

Hal joined his mom and sisters when they attended the Eras Tour for a second time in Miami, Florida. Joining the group were Bush Hager’s Today colleagues, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, and their children.

“SWIFTIES!!!” Kotb captioned Instagram pics from the fun night out in October 2024. Guthrie shared her own Instagram clip of herself and Bush Hager singing along to Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version).”

Upon returning from her weeks-long vacation on the September 2 episode of Today With Jenna & Friends, Bush Hager recalled learning of Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement while on vacation in Italy with her family.

“When it happened, I got so many texts — including from Talia [Parkinson-Jones], who works with us — where I was like, ‘Has something bad happened? Why did I just get a million texts?’ I’m like, ‘Oh, Taylor and Trav,’” Bush Hager joked, adding that her kids threw an “engagement party” for the celebrity couple.

Bush Hager also missed out on discussing The Life of a Showgirl on the day of its release, as the Friday, October 3, episode of Jenna & Friends was prerecorded. “I have downloaded everything. We’ll give you our whole review on Monday,” she said on the show.

Bush Hager went on to share some of her Swiftie preferences, telling her guest host Justin Sylvester, “I’ve loved every iteration of her. My favorite albums — and they were, like, company and, sort of, drugs for me during the pandemic — were folklore and evermore. … But I think she’s stripping off the folk and going with some of the bangers.”

