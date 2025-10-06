Trump Slams Fox News & Peter Doocy for Being ‘Too Politically Correct’

President Donald Trump continues to feud with television networks over what he deems to be unacceptable broadcast practices, this time turning his ire towards a more unexpected target: Fox News.

Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday (October 6) while watching Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy interviewing Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) on The Sunday Briefing. In his post, the President blasted Doocy and Fox News for the interview, which focused on the ongoing government shutdown and healthcare.

“Why is FoxNews and Peter Doocy putting on Democrat Senator Mark Kelly to talk about, totally unabated or challenged, Healthcare?,” Trump wrote. “The FAKE SPIN is so bad for Republicans that it is hard to believe that we WIN.”

“It will be very unfair, in the future, when they don’t have ‘TRUMP’ to fight for them,” he continued, referring to his usual friendlier relationship with the network, which tends to favor Republican policies. “Therefore, we should fix it, NOW! I’m watching this Interview. It just doesn’t end. Fox should either get on board, or get off board, NOW, but at this point, it just doesn’t make any difference to me.”

He also took credit for Fox News’ ratings and suggested that the network airs biased polls. “They refuse to put up Polls that correctly show me at 65% in Popularity, a Republican RECORD, but if I have a fake bad ‘Poll,’ many of which are done by Fox (One of the worst ‘Pollsters’ out there is the FoxNews Poll), they put them up immediately, and with gusto,” he claimed.

“Republicans are so tired of this fight with Fox always trying to be so “politically correct!” Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump added.

Trump is no stranger to feuding with TV networks, although his frustrations are typically directed at more left-leaning broadcasters and programs. In recent months, he has celebrated CBS’ cancelation of The Late Show and ABC’s temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, as well as called for the firing of NBC’s Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers.

Over the weekend, he called for the FCC to investigate NBC and MSNBC for continuing to employ Al Sharpton. “I knew Al Sharpton for many years, not that it matters, but he was a major ‘TRUMP’ fan. He’d ask me to go to his fake Rallies all the time, because I brought BIG Crowds, and he couldn’t get anybody to come without me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He continued, “[Brian] Roberts [Chairman of NBC] is afraid to take him off [the air] because it wouldn’t be ‘Politically Correct.’ This is just one of the many reasons that the Federal Communications Commission should look into the license of NBC, which shows almost exclusively positive Democrat content. Likewise, ABC Fake News — About the same thing, 97% negative to Republicans!”

Trump-appointed FCC chairman, Brendan Carr, made headlines recently amid the Jimmy Kimmel/Charlie Kirk drama after he told right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct and take actions on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Hours after Carr’s comments, powerful station group Nexstar announced it would preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! on its 32 ABC affiliate stations. Sinclair soon followed suit. Kimmel’s show is now back on the air and broadcasting nationwide.