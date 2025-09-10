Some changes are coming to Fox News Channel’s weekend lineup.

Senior White House correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich are set to take over Howie Kurtz’s Sunday morning time slot with the new series The Sunday Briefing, which will premiere on Sunday, September 21. The duo will share the role as the one-hour show’s host, alternating live appearances from Washington, D.C., weekly.

“Each anchor will tackle all facets of the White House beat, including the President of the United States’ national and international moves as well as the key issues impacting the administration,” the network announced in a Wednesday, September 10, press release. “Heinrich and Doocy have covered the White House since 2021, reporting extensively on both the Biden and Trump administrations and consistently asking questions that drive the news cycle.”

Doocy has covered every major election for Fox News Channel (FNC) since he joined the network in 2009. He later became a White House correspondent in 2021 and was upgraded to his current senior position in 2024. Heinrich, meanwhile, joined FNC in 2018 and also became a senior White House correspondent in 2024. Heinrich is also a member of the White House Correspondents Association and will serve as the organization’s president for its 2027-2028 term.

The Sunday Briefing will take over Kurtz’s series, MediaBuzz. The show will air its final episode after 12 years on the air on Sunday, September 14. Kurtz will remain with FNC as a “political media analyst,” per the press release, “and continue to provide his signature media commentary and reporting across all FOX News Media platforms which includes hosting the Media BuzzMeter podcast and writing for FOX News Digital.”

Kurtz reacted to the programming news in a Monday press release statement. “I’m extraordinarily proud of the program, which was number one for over 12 years and built a loyal audience that liked our down-the-middle approach of contrasting viewpoints and tackling sensitive subjects, with great independence, but time marches on,” he shared.

News of MediaBuzz‘s cancellation and The Sunday Briefing‘s premiere were among many announcements FNC made on Monday. Outnumbered‘s Kayleigh McEnany is set to launch a new program, Saturday in America, while Griff Jenkins will serve as the third cohost of Fox & Friends on Saturday, September 20. Johnny Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren have also been named new cohosts of The Big Weekend Show.

“As we expand and innovate our weekend programing, we are proud to bring our audience unrivaled depth and expertise,” FOX News Media President & Editor-in-Chief, Jay Wallace, said in a statement on Monday. “This new dynamic roster underscores our continued commitment to delivering incomparable coverage, reinforcing FOX News Media as the leader in both news and opinion content.”

Addressing Kurtz’s new role specifically, Wallace added, “For more than a decade, Howie Kurtz has served as the lead authority for media coverage in cable news and we look forward to continuing his smart analysis across our programming.”

MediaBuzz, Final Episode, Sunday, September 14, 11/10c, Fox News Channel

The Sunday Briefing, Series Premiere, Sunday, September 21, 11/10c, Fox News Channel