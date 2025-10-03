Wedding bells are ringing as Outlander: Blood of My Blood‘s Season 1 finale approaches, but it sounds like more of a death knell to Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) as teased in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek. The eldest MacKenzie daughter is being forced to marry Malcolm Grant (Jhon Lumsden), despite her deep love for Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), who hails from her family’s rival clan.

In the episode “Something Borrowed,” airing on October 10, Ellen prepares for the ceremony, while elsewhere, Julia (Hermione Corfield) attempts to escape her current life at Castle Leathers, eager to reunite with her husband, Henry (Jeremy Irvine). The clip above teases a candid moment between the sisters as Ellen realizes the errors of her past behavior, especially when it comes to Jocasta (Sadhbh Malin), finding herself in the position she is now.

“I suppose you’ll have to hope that Malcolm is keen to hear you read these books aloud,” Jocasta muses as she, Mrs. Fitz (Sally Messham), and Janet (Alisia Davidson) prepare Ellen for her nuptials and impending departure from Castle Leoch. “Since you’ll have little time to do as you please, not that you’ll be too keen to bother much with wifely duties,” Jocasta adds.

“Perhaps not, Jocasta,” Ellen responds dejectedly.

“What’s this? No sharp remark?” Jocasata questions.

“You speak the truth,” Ellen responds. ” I understand the workings of a household well enough, but I’ve neglected some of the finer points, things our mother managed. I have much to learn. Perhaps you’ll guide me.”

As Jocasta takes these words in, she begins to wonder if Ellen is well, considering her sudden appreciation for Jocasta’s wifely knowledge, and Ellen goes so far as to apologize. “An apology? Whatever for?” Jocasta wonders.

“For not consulting you before father arranged your match,” Ellen explains. As fans can see above, the reality of that predicament is hitting Ellen harder than ever before as she gears up to shut the door on her true love with Brian to appease her brothers and the clan.

What will happen? Tune in to find out as the finale’s sure to deliver some exciting twists and turns. And let us know your theories about how the action will unfold in the comments section below.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1 Finale, Friday, October 10, 8/7c, Starz