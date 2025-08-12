[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Season 1.]

Outlander‘s prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has arrived, and the series is revealing more than a few parallels to the original show and characters with callbacks and echoes of the characters fans have come to know and love from the original show.

Whether it is plot similarities, moments referenced in Outlander, or elements of Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) found in their parents, Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry (Jeremy Irvine), and Brian (Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater), there are endless Easter Eggs for fans to uncover.

As the 10-episode first season of the series unfolds, we’re breaking down some of the biggest parallels, callbacks, Easter eggs, and more in the gallery roundup below. While this roundup is rather extensive, it is not representative of every reference made to Outlander so far, because there are simply too many. Scroll down for a closer look at the different references and let us know your favorites in the comments section below.