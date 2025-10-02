‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Has Amazing Runaway Win

[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for the Thursday, October 2, episode of Jeopardy!]

Lisa Mueller returned for her second Jeopardy! game on Thursday, October 3, after revealing the secret to her first win. The game show had another runaway win for the champion’s second game.

Mueller, from Rochester, Minnesota, had a one-day total of $17,600. The anthropologist faced off against Alan Rosenberg, from Baltimore, Maryland, and TJ Fisher, from San Francisco, California.

Mueller found the Daily Double on clue one in “Non-English Place Names in English.” Since she had no money, she was allowed to wager up to $1,000, and she did just that. The clue read, “This city that’s no longer an African capital: Lakes.” “What is Lagos?” she answered correctly.

However, by the first half of the round, Fisher, a marketing specialist, took the lead. He had $3,000, compared to Mueller’s $2,800.

The reigning champion did not answer any clues in the second half, staying at $2,800. Fisher, however, dominated the round, answering almost all of them, ending with $7,200. Rosenberg, a high school teacher, was in third place with $2,400.

In Double Jeopardy, Fisher found the first DD. He had $12,000 and wagered $2,400. Even if he got it wrong, Fisher would still be in the lead. In “Historic Letters,” the clue was, “In 1805 this ex-veep wrote to his son-in-law that he would ‘seek another country’ due to his legal problems.” “Who was Aaron Burr?” he answered correctly, moving to $14,400, taking a $9,000 lead.

Fisher also found the second DD in “Contronyms.” He had $14,000.

“I’m a coward. $2,000, please,” he said of his wager. The clue read, “Watchful supervision or care, as by a congressional committee, or an inadvertent error or omission.” Quickly, Fisher responded, “What is oversight?” giving him $16,000.

Just like in the first round, Fisher answered most of the clues in Double Jeopardy, giving him a huge runaway lead with $24,400. Mueller had $6,400. Rosenberg moved back to third place with $6,000.

The category for Final Jeopardy was “Animals.” The clue was, “This 4-legged celebrity was named by his owner’s employee, who once worked for a diplomat at the League of Nations.” It was a Triple Stumper yet again as none of the game show contestants knew Secretariat.

At the last second, Rosenberg wrote, “Who is Benji?” He wagered $1,200, giving him a final total of $4,800. Mueller’s response was “Who is Toto?” She wagered $5,700, leaving her with $700. Fisher wrote, “Who is Francis?” He wagered $9,311, for a final total of $15,089. It was still enough to give him the win.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock