Jeremy Irons in ‘Monte Cristo,’ ‘Rooster’ Goes Joe College, ‘Comeback’s Big Secret, Weaving a ‘Golden Thread’

Paolo Modugno / Masterpiece

The Count of Monte Cristo

10/9c

SUNDAY: Time flies in Masterpiece‘s new adaptation of the Dumas classic, with the second episode covering 15 years of captivity for unjustly imprisoned hero Edmond Dantès (Sam Claflin), for whom time presumably passes much more slowly. Things pick up when he makes the unexpected acquaintance of his neighboring prisoner, the Abbé Faria (played by a grizzled Jeremy Irons), who’s been secretly tunneling for seven years to find a way out of the dungeon of their island fortress. When he arrives in Edmond’s cell, the two men form a strong bond, and while plotting their exit strategy, the Abbé reveals the existence of a hidden fortune on the island of Monte Cristo. If only Edmond knew that on the outside, everyone who knew and loved him thinks he’s dead.

HBO

Rooster

10/9c

SUNDAY: The campus comedy finds its footing in an episode that taps into the show’s Walter Mitty roots, a fitting literary reference as visiting professor and author Greg Russo (a forlorn Steve Carell) embraces his inner “Rooster” — the name of his action-hero alter ego — by ditching his boss’s faculty party to enjoy an “epic night out” on the town with his students. “This is college. You get to reinvent yourself here,” says “townie” outsider Tommy (Maximo Salas), whose precarious academic future prompts Greg to become his “accountability buddy.” Greg’s daughter Katie (Charly Clive), with her marriage in shambles, is also considering a fresh start in her dating life.

Erin Simkin / HBO

The Comeback

10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: The riotous Hollywood satire shifts into high gear as sitcom star Valerie Cherish (the brilliant Lisa Kudrow) takes her first meeting with her new network — Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott plays Brandon, the shifty network head — and realizes just how secret “the AI of it all” is. Bad branding, don’t you know. “We are within the Writers Guild agreement,” Brandon assures the nervous star as she and fellow “producing partner” Billy (Dan Bucatinsky) meet the in-name-only showrunners and writers (Abbi Jacobson and John Early). Valerie’s next challenge: convincing sitcom directing legend James Burrows (once again playing himself) to helm the pilot of How’s That?

Great American Family

Blessings in Disguise

Movie Premiere

SATURDAY: A new “Golden Thread” programming initiative, described as “woven with the quiet, enduring presence of everyday faith,” takes its mission quite literally in the inaugural film. Blessings stars Shae Robins as Katie, a New York designer who leaves the big city for her late grandmother’s hometown seamstress shop, where she discovers the secret of hand-stitching scripture verses into each piece as a private blessing for the recipient. While restoring the shop, Katie reunites with Luke (Casey Elliott), a woodworker who was her first crush. Sounds like providence.

ABC

Betrayal: Secrets & Lies

SUNDAY: The docuseries dissecting relationships ruined by lies, fraud, and scandal moves from Hulu (where episodes stream the next day) to ABC with eight new episodes. In the opener, Tina rebounds from a broken marriage with carefree Neil, until things go south after an unexpected pregnancy, and she learns Neil’s baggage includes a long line of deceived women seeking justice.

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