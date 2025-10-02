‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Beg Ken Jennings to Bring Back Alex Trebek Tradition

Jeopardy! has shared clips on social media of former host Alex Trebek dressed up in Halloween costumes throughout his time on the game show. Now fans are begging current host Ken Jennings to bring back the tradition which has been missing from the show since Trebek’s untimely death.

Jennings has hosted Jeopardy! since 2021 and hosted solo since 2021, but has not participated in dressing up for Halloween on the show. Fans want him to be like Trebek, who aced Halloween.

“Let Alex Trebek serve you some Halloween costume inspiration 🎃,” the show’s Instagram post was captioned. “POV: Us as soon as it’s October.”

The first video was of Trebek dressed as Gene Simmons from the band KISS. The other videos had him dressed as a nun, a prince, a sad clown, a demon, and a gladiator.

“Alex as Gene Simmons 😂 , what an absolute icon he was,” one fan commented.

“The man was truly magic,” said another.

“Miss him and his humor,” added a third.

“A Halloween icon,” the Spiring Halloween page commented.

“Alex has left a huge legacy, including the many times he appeared in costume,” commented an Instagram user.

Some fans begged Ken Jennings to dress up this year and continue the tradition. “We definitely need to see Ken do some dressing up too,” one said.

“Yes, I agree!! We need to see it!!!😃” a fan replied.

“Excited to see what Ken’s cooking up👀,” another wrote.

“Can we get Ken in some costumes?!!?” a fan asked.

“I love this, but it also makes me want to start a petition to see @whoiskenjennings in more costumes!” another begged.

“@whoiskenjennings bring back the costumes!” a fan asked.

“What I wouldn’t give to see Ken Jennings do one of these on the Halloween episode 🤞🏻🎃,” one last fan said.

Which one of Alex Trebek’s costumes was your favorite? And what would you like to see Ken Jennings dress up as? Let us know in the comments.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock