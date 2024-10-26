‘Somebody Somewhere’ Final Season, Seth Meyers Does Stand-Up, ‘Marlow Murder Club,’ New ‘Lioness’

Sandy Morris / HBO

Somebody Somewhere

Season Premiere 10:30/9:30c

SUNDAY: The sublime Peabody Award and AFI Award-winning comedy returns for its third and final season with its empathetic gaze shining directly on Sam (the wonderful Bridget Everett), whose life in rural Kansas is full of emotional challenges but also the redeeming warmth of friendship. In the opener, Sam’s more of an outlier than usual, feeling the odd person out as her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) busies himself in preparation for moving in with Brad (Tim Bagley). Her divorced sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison) is also ditching Sam to get back in the dating pool. Maybe it’s time to adopt an adorable dog. And what’s up with that intriguing stranger, Iceland (Ólafur Darri Ólafsoon), who’s now renting the family farmhouse?

Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking

Special 10/9c

SATURDAY: The NBC Late Night host, whose brilliant “A Closer Look” segments have helped earn him a bushel of Emmy nominations, returns to the stand-up stage at Chicago’s The Vic Theatre for his first HBO special. He puts the news of the day aside to focus on the more universal topic of fatherhood and marriage, and you’ll soon see why he says his kids give him all the best material.

The Marlow Murder Club

Series Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Masterpiece Mystery! delivers another charmer in Robert Thorogood’s (Death in Paradise) adaptation of his own novel. The cozy mystery series is set in the riverside town of Marlow along the Thames, where a body is found that sets neighbor Judith Potts (Downton Abbey’s Samantha Bond), a retired archaeologist, into amateur-sleuth mode, which doesn’t thrill the acting Senior Investigating Officer, DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew). But even the copper soon has to admit Judith’s busybody antics deliver results, and as the body count rises, Judith forms a bond with Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), the frustrated wife of the local vicar, and Suzie Harris (Jo Martin), a dog walker seeking purpose. The case plays out over four episodes, and a second season has already been ordered.

Lioness

Season Premiere

SUNDAY: Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) military thriller returns for a second season, starring Zoe Saldaña as Joe, the sinewy leader of the CIA’s covert Lioness program, which recruits female assets for seemingly impossible missions with dangerously high and emotional stakes. Nicole Kidman costars as Joe’s formidable boss, Kaitlin, who suspects an international conspiracy behind the abduction of a congresswoman that leads to a violent showdown across the border in Mexico. Once again called away from her family to risk her life for her country, Joe takes her team to Iraq to bring a helicopter pilot (Genesis Rodriguez) into their clandestine world of intrigue. The season launches with two episodes.

The Penguin

9/8c

SUNDAY: While Oz “The Penguin” Cobb (Colin Farrell) builds his underground criminal empire in this dark origin story — “They’re so busy with their noses up they’ll never think to look down,” he says of his rivals — his young protégé Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) tangles with a bully from his past. Oz has a plan to bring Gotham’s gangs together, but he shouldn’t underestimate his nemesis Sofia (Cristin Milioti), who warns, “We just have to make it very clear that playing with Oz comes at a cost.”

