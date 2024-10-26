‘Somebody Somewhere’ Final Season, Seth Meyers Does Stand-Up, ‘Marlow Murder Club,’ New ‘Lioness’
HBO’s Peabody-winning comedy Somebody Somewhere begins its final season. Seth Meyers moonlights from his NBC late-night show to riff about parenthood in an HBO comedy special. Masterpiece Mystery! presents The Marlow Murder Club, a cozy puzzler featuring amateur sleuths in a small riverside town. Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) action thriller Lioness returns for a second season.
Somebody Somewhere
SUNDAY: The sublime Peabody Award and AFI Award-winning comedy returns for its third and final season with its empathetic gaze shining directly on Sam (the wonderful Bridget Everett), whose life in rural Kansas is full of emotional challenges but also the redeeming warmth of friendship. In the opener, Sam’s more of an outlier than usual, feeling the odd person out as her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) busies himself in preparation for moving in with Brad (Tim Bagley). Her divorced sister Tricia (Mary Catherine Garrison) is also ditching Sam to get back in the dating pool. Maybe it’s time to adopt an adorable dog. And what’s up with that intriguing stranger, Iceland (Ólafur Darri Ólafsoon), who’s now renting the family farmhouse?
Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking
SATURDAY: The NBC Late Night host, whose brilliant “A Closer Look” segments have helped earn him a bushel of Emmy nominations, returns to the stand-up stage at Chicago’s The Vic Theatre for his first HBO special. He puts the news of the day aside to focus on the more universal topic of fatherhood and marriage, and you’ll soon see why he says his kids give him all the best material.
The Marlow Murder Club
SUNDAY: Masterpiece Mystery! delivers another charmer in Robert Thorogood’s (Death in Paradise) adaptation of his own novel. The cozy mystery series is set in the riverside town of Marlow along the Thames, where a body is found that sets neighbor Judith Potts (Downton Abbey’s Samantha Bond), a retired archaeologist, into amateur-sleuth mode, which doesn’t thrill the acting Senior Investigating Officer, DS Tanika Malik (Natalie Dew). But even the copper soon has to admit Judith’s busybody antics deliver results, and as the body count rises, Judith forms a bond with Becks Starling (Cara Horgan), the frustrated wife of the local vicar, and Suzie Harris (Jo Martin), a dog walker seeking purpose. The case plays out over four episodes, and a second season has already been ordered.
Lioness
SUNDAY: Taylor Sheridan’s (Yellowstone) military thriller returns for a second season, starring Zoe Saldaña as Joe, the sinewy leader of the CIA’s covert Lioness program, which recruits female assets for seemingly impossible missions with dangerously high and emotional stakes. Nicole Kidman costars as Joe’s formidable boss, Kaitlin, who suspects an international conspiracy behind the abduction of a congresswoman that leads to a violent showdown across the border in Mexico. Once again called away from her family to risk her life for her country, Joe takes her team to Iraq to bring a helicopter pilot (Genesis Rodriguez) into their clandestine world of intrigue. The season launches with two episodes.
The Penguin
SUNDAY: While Oz “The Penguin” Cobb (Colin Farrell) builds his underground criminal empire in this dark origin story — “They’re so busy with their noses up they’ll never think to look down,” he says of his rivals — his young protégé Victor (Rhenzy Feliz) tangles with a bully from his past. Oz has a plan to bring Gotham’s gangs together, but he shouldn’t underestimate his nemesis Sofia (Cristin Milioti), who warns, “We just have to make it very clear that playing with Oz comes at a cost.”
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- The Yule Log: On Hallmark Channel, The Christmas Charade (Saturday, 8/7c) stars Batwoman’s Rachel Skarsten in a caper about a librarian drawn into an undercover FBI operation with an agent (Corey Sevier) tracking an art thief at a Christmas charity ball. In Hallmark’s The 5-Year Christmas Party (Sunday, 8/7c), Katie Findlay and Jordan Fisher are theater-school frenemies whose annual Christmas catering gig is ending, perhaps their last chance to reveal their feelings for each other.
- Mormon Mom Gone Wrong: The Ruby Franke Story (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Heather Locklear stars as a manipulative marriage counselor who upends the life and family of popular Mormon vlogger Ruby Franke (Emilie Ullerup) in a “Ripped from the Headlines” film.
- True Crime Watch: Oxygen’s Philly Homicide (Saturday, 9/8c) revisits infamous crimes in the City of Brotherly Love, starting with the shooting of a veteran police officer in the line of duty. Another new Oxygen series, A Plan to Kill (Sunday, 7/6c), explores murders that were meticulously planned, opening with the 2020 slaying of L.A. therapist Amie Harwick by her ex-boyfriend stalker in her Hollywood home. CBS’s 48 Hours (Saturday, 10/9c) digs into the 2020 murder of Minnesota nurse Alex Pennig.
- I Am Alfred Hitchcock (Saturday, 8/7c, The CW): A biographical special remembers the famed director of some of Hollywood’s most memorable thrillers, focusing on his controlling personality and his bizarre obsession with his glamorous muses.
- The Simpsons (Sunday, 8/7c, Fox): That ’70s Show’s Topher Grace is the guest voice in an episode revisiting a cold case from Springfield’s 1980s past that reveals steamy secrets about Grampa Simpson and Agnes Skinner. More animation fun on Universal Basic Guys (8:30/7:30c) when Mark and Hank cause havoc while flying to their uncle’s funeral, Louise stages a murder mystery in a dollhouse store on Bob’s Burgers (9/8c) and Krapopolis (9:30/8:30c) experiences a garbage crisis.
- Sunday Night Football (Sunday, 8:15 pm/ET, NBC): The Dallas Cowboys face the San Francisco 49ers in the prime-time matchup.
- Tracker (Sunday, 8:30/7:30c, CBS): Colter (Justin Hartley) teams with fellow rewardist Billie Matalon (Sofia Pernas, Hartley’s wife) to find a high-school baseball star. Followed by a Halloween-themed episode of The Equalizer (9:30/8:30c), with McCall (Queen Latifah) investigating a death in a building its residents believe is haunted.
- Hocus Pocus 2 (Sunday, 9/8c, ABC): The 2022 sequel to the fan-favorite witchy comedy makes its broadcast TV debut.
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol (Sunday, 9/8c, AMC): In Season 2’s penultimate episode, the army now led by the once-peaceable Losang (Joel de la Fuente) hunts for Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi). Seeking an exit strategy, Carol (Melissa McBride) leads Daryl (Norman Reedus) to her helpful pilot Ash (Manish Dayal), knowing she’s got some explaining to do.
- Chris Brown: A History of Violence (Sunday, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery): As part of the channel’s “No Excuse for Abuse” campaign, a documentary explores the music star’s volatile past, including his 2009 arrest for assaulting then-girlfriend Rihanna, charting a cycle of abuse that began in Brown’s childhood. Followed by an after-show hosted by The View’s Sunny Hostin.
- The Franchise (Sunday, 10/9c, HBO): The Tecto movie crew gears up for “Cameo Day,” because every superhero franchise movie has to include a crossover character at some point. But does it have to be the disgusting “Gurgler” (the hilarious Nick Kroll), whose arrival causes producer Anita (Aya Cash) to quip that their film has become “a refugee camp for displaced I.P. (intellectual property)”.
- Beyond: UFOs and the Unknown (Sunday, 10/9c, MGM+): Is the truth out there? A four-part docuseries follows up on Congressional hearings and revelations of a secret Pentagon program studying alleged UFOs.